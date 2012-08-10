FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high
August 10, 2012 / 10:49 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
mostly firmer on Friday, with Indonesia near a three-month high
led by financials and on large foreign inflows. Thailand
advanced for a fifth straight session.
    The region's markets were down in early trade due to weak
Chinese trade data for July, but recouped losses later in the
day. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index nudged up 0.25 percent,
led by a 2.1 percent gain in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
. The index hit near its highest level since May 9 fed
by a net foreign inflow of $70.59 million. 
    Thailand's top oil firm PTT, with a 1.8 percent
gain, helped Thai SET index add 0.14 percent to close at
its highest since July 18.   
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.1 percent
firmer. 
    Malaysia  rose 0.2 percent while the Philippine
index finished 0.1 percent stronger. 
    Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best performer with 21
percent gain, bucked the trend with 0.3 percent fall.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani) 
   
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3054.20       3052.25       +0.06 
 Kuala Lumpur       1645.36       1642.52       +0.17
 Bangkok            1219.37       1217.70       +0.14
 Jakarta            4141.56       4131.17       +0.25
 Manila             5263.35       5256.61       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         425.56        426.98       -0.33
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3054.20       2646.35      +15.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1645.36       1530.73       +7.49
 Bangkok            1219.37       1025.32      +18.93
 Jakarta            4141.56       3821.99       +8.36
 Manila             5263.35       4371.96      +20.39
 Ho Chi Minh         425.56        351.55      +21.05
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         330,172,200          269,614,683      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,993,300          133,605,523      
 
 Bangkok             3,913,556            4,036,101      
 Jakarta         2,867,682,500        2,444,932,250    
 Manila                 30,879               87,768    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,064               37,447
 ($1 = 3.1045 Malaysian ringgits)

