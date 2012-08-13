FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms
August 13, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly
edged up on Monday on hopes that weaker economic outlook could
spur stimulus measures around the world, but concerns over
sluggish growth capped the gains with Jakarta underperforming
the region.
    The growth concerns trimmed the day's trading volumes as
investors stayed on the sidelines for directions from July U.S.
retail sales and consumer prices, along with the euro zone's
second quarter gross domestic product reading, which are
expected to be released on Tuesday. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.35 percent
firmer, the Philippine index gained 0.16 percent, and
Vietnam, the region's best performer for this year ended
0.14 percent stronger. 
    Malaysia added 0.1 percent to finish at a near
record high. 
    Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index fell
0.9 percent led by financials with a 1.2 percent fall in Bank
Mandiri Persero Tbk and 2.6 percent loss in Bank
Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk. 
    Thailand was closed on Monday for a holiday. 
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3064.81       3054.20       +0.35 
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.32       1645.36       +0.06
 Bangkok             ----         1219.37        --- 
 Jakarta            4102.53       4141.56       -0.94
 Manila             5271.78       5263.35       +0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         426.17        425.56       +0.14
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3064.81       2646.35      +15.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.32       1530.73       +7.55
 Bangkok              ---         1025.32        --- 
 Jakarta            4102.53       3821.99       +7.34
 Manila             5271.78       4371.96      +20.58
 Ho Chi Minh         426.17        351.55      +21.23
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         286,727,100          269,642,663      
 Kuala Lumpur       97,360,000          132,662,690      
 
 Bangkok               ---                  ---       
 Jakarta         2,047,992,500        2,467,028,633    
 Manila                 47,394               83,589    
 Ho Chi Minh            29,838               39,341

