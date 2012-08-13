SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly edged up on Monday on hopes that weaker economic outlook could spur stimulus measures around the world, but concerns over sluggish growth capped the gains with Jakarta underperforming the region. The growth concerns trimmed the day's trading volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines for directions from July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices, along with the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product reading, which are expected to be released on Tuesday. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.35 percent firmer, the Philippine index gained 0.16 percent, and Vietnam, the region's best performer for this year ended 0.14 percent stronger. Malaysia added 0.1 percent to finish at a near record high. Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.9 percent led by financials with a 1.2 percent fall in Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and 2.6 percent loss in Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk. Thailand was closed on Monday for a holiday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3064.81 3054.20 +0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1646.32 1645.36 +0.06 Bangkok ---- 1219.37 --- Jakarta 4102.53 4141.56 -0.94 Manila 5271.78 5263.35 +0.16 Ho Chi Minh 426.17 425.56 +0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3064.81 2646.35 +15.81 Kuala Lumpur 1646.32 1530.73 +7.55 Bangkok --- 1025.32 --- Jakarta 4102.53 3821.99 +7.34 Manila 5271.78 4371.96 +20.58 Ho Chi Minh 426.17 351.55 +21.23 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 286,727,100 269,642,663 Kuala Lumpur 97,360,000 132,662,690 Bangkok --- --- Jakarta 2,047,992,500 2,467,028,633 Manila 47,394 83,589 Ho Chi Minh 29,838 39,341