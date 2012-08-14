FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high
August 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended higher on Tuesday buoyed by strength in large-cap
banks and commodities-related stocks such as Singapore's Noble
Group Ltd, sending the index to a one-year closing
high.
    The Singapore Straits Times Index was up 0.75
percent at 3,087.84, with shares in commodities firm Noble
surging 12 percent after it reported a 39.3 percent rise in its
April-June net profit. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index extended its gain for a
sixth session, adding 0.6 percent to 1,226.82, its highest close
in more than three months.
    Top lender Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 3.1 percent to 203
baht, its highest level seen since late 1996 amid good buying
interest in banks seen as a beneficiary of a growth in domestic
economy.
    Elsewhere, Malaysia's main index rose for a fifth
session, ending up 0.4 percent at a record closing high of
1,652.90. Indonesia gained 0.5 percent, reversing
Monday's 0.9 percent fall.
    Vietnam advanced 0.8 percent to the highest close in
almost two months. Bucking the trend, the Philippines 
eased 0.1 percent, halting a two-day rising streak.
(Reporting by Viparat
Jantraprap)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3087.84       3064.81       +0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1652.90       1646.32       +0.40
 Bangkok            1226.82       1219.37       +0.61
 Jakarta            4121.56       4102.53       +0.46
 Manila             5265.94       5271.78       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         429.47        426.17       +0.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3087.84       2646.35      +16.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1652.90       1530.73       +7.98
 Bangkok            1226.82       1025.32      +19.65
 Jakarta            4121.56       3821.99       +7.84
 Manila             5265.94       4371.96      +20.45
 Ho Chi Minh         429.47        351.55      +22.16
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         779,555,900          266,531,323      
 Kuala Lumpur      101,762,900          132,721,490      
 
 Bangkok             4,609,171            4,045,809      
 Jakarta         2,033,650,000        2,433,625,733    
 Manila                 73,191               78,470    
 Ho Chi Minh            50,531               39,048

