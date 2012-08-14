SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday buoyed by strength in large-cap banks and commodities-related stocks such as Singapore's Noble Group Ltd, sending the index to a one-year closing high. The Singapore Straits Times Index was up 0.75 percent at 3,087.84, with shares in commodities firm Noble surging 12 percent after it reported a 39.3 percent rise in its April-June net profit. In Bangkok, the SET index extended its gain for a sixth session, adding 0.6 percent to 1,226.82, its highest close in more than three months. Top lender Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 3.1 percent to 203 baht, its highest level seen since late 1996 amid good buying interest in banks seen as a beneficiary of a growth in domestic economy. Elsewhere, Malaysia's main index rose for a fifth session, ending up 0.4 percent at a record closing high of 1,652.90. Indonesia gained 0.5 percent, reversing Monday's 0.9 percent fall. Vietnam advanced 0.8 percent to the highest close in almost two months. Bucking the trend, the Philippines eased 0.1 percent, halting a two-day rising streak. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3087.84 3064.81 +0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1652.90 1646.32 +0.40 Bangkok 1226.82 1219.37 +0.61 Jakarta 4121.56 4102.53 +0.46 Manila 5265.94 5271.78 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 429.47 426.17 +0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3087.84 2646.35 +16.68 Kuala Lumpur 1652.90 1530.73 +7.98 Bangkok 1226.82 1025.32 +19.65 Jakarta 4121.56 3821.99 +7.84 Manila 5265.94 4371.96 +20.45 Ho Chi Minh 429.47 351.55 +22.16 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 779,555,900 266,531,323 Kuala Lumpur 101,762,900 132,721,490 Bangkok 4,609,171 4,045,809 Jakarta 2,033,650,000 2,433,625,733 Manila 73,191 78,470 Ho Chi Minh 50,531 39,048