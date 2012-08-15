SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to weaker on Wednesday, with Singapore dropping almost 1 percent, led down by palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd which came under selling pressure due to worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. The Straits Times Index ended three sessions of gains, with Wilmar down 7.1 percent. Thai index ended unchanged in a choppy session and after a six-day rising streak as profit-taking hit recent gainers such as Bangkok Bank Pcl. Market players in large part remained cautious as global growth concerns broadly hit shares in Europe and Asia on the day. Malaysia inched up 0.05 percent at 1,653.78, topping a record closing high of 1,652.90 on Tuesday. The Philippine index was flat after Tuesday's 0.1 percent fall. Vietnam rose for a third session, adding 0.3 percent to the highest close since June 21. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3062.11 3087.84 -0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1653.78 1652.90 +0.05 Bangkok 1226.83 1226.82 0.00 Jakarta 4141.99 4121.56 +0.50 Manila 5266.66 5265.94 +0.01 Ho Chi Minh 430.77 429.47 +0.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3062.11 2646.35 +15.71 Kuala Lumpur 1653.78 1530.73 +8.04 Bangkok 1226.83 1025.32 +19.65 Jakarta 4141.99 3821.99 +8.37 Manila 5266.66 4371.96 +20.46 Ho Chi Minh 430.77 351.55 +22.53 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 441,319,600 284,708,053 Kuala Lumpur 97,586,800 131,147,247 Bangkok 6,728,658 4,072,668 Jakarta 2,552,809,500 2,397,733,400 Manila 48,849 74,897 Ho Chi Minh 39,644 39,290