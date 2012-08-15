FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed
August 15, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended flat to weaker on Wednesday, with Singapore
dropping almost 1 percent, led down by palm oil firm Wilmar
International Ltd which came under selling pressure
due to worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. 
    The Straits Times Index ended three sessions of
gains, with Wilmar down 7.1 percent. 
    Thai index ended unchanged in a choppy session and
after a six-day rising streak as profit-taking hit recent
gainers such as Bangkok Bank Pcl.
    Market players in large part remained cautious as global
growth concerns broadly hit shares in Europe and Asia on the
day.
    Malaysia inched up 0.05 percent at 1,653.78, topping
a record closing high of 1,652.90 on Tuesday. The Philippine
index was flat after Tuesday's 0.1 percent fall. Vietnam
 rose for a third session, adding 0.3 percent to the
highest close since June 21.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)    
    
For Asian Companies click:  
For Asia-Pacific News click:  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.11       3087.84       -0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.78       1652.90       +0.05
 Bangkok            1226.83       1226.82        0.00
 Jakarta            4141.99       4121.56       +0.50
 Manila             5266.66       5265.94       +0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         430.77        429.47       +0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.11       2646.35      +15.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.78       1530.73       +8.04
 Bangkok            1226.83       1025.32      +19.65
 Jakarta            4141.99       3821.99       +8.37
 Manila             5266.66       4371.96      +20.46
 Ho Chi Minh         430.77        351.55      +22.53
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         441,319,600          284,708,053      
 Kuala Lumpur       97,586,800          131,147,247      
 
 Bangkok             6,728,658            4,072,668      
 Jakarta         2,552,809,500        2,397,733,400    
 Manila                 48,849               74,897    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,644               39,290

