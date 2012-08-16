SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday with Malaysia falling after six days of gains and Singapore eking out slim gains led by commodities stocks such as Noble Group Ltd. Malaysia's main index finished down 0.22 percent after a choppy session while Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.03 percent. Noble Group and Wilmar International Ltd each advanced more than 2 percent. Oil prices, which steadied near three-month highs, were supportive to sentiment in commodities but the broader market remained fragile due to worries about the global economy. Jakarta's Composite Index extended its gain for a third session, rising 0.45 percent to the highest close in more than three months. The market reopens on Thursday after six days of holidays. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3062.89 3062.11 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1650.09 1653.78 -0.22 Bangkok 1224.40 1226.83 -0.20 Jakarta 4160.51 4141.99 +0.45 Manila 5219.51 5266.66 -0.90 Ho Chi Minh 430.83 430.77 +0.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3062.89 2646.35 +15.74 Kuala Lumpur 1650.09 1530.73 +7.85 Bangkok 1224.40 1025.32 +19.42 Jakarta 4160.51 3821.99 +8.86 Manila 5219.51 4371.96 +19.39 Ho Chi Minh 430.83 351.55 +22.55 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 474,425,800 287,267,960 Kuala Lumpur 107,735,700 130,360,303 Bangkok 5,401,043 4,176,858 Jakarta 3,142,692,000 2,350,514,283 Manila 50,727 75,352 Ho Chi Minh 26,763 39,691