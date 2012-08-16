FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong
August 16, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday with Malaysia falling after six days of
gains and Singapore eking out slim gains led by commodities
stocks such as Noble Group Ltd.
    Malaysia's main index finished down 0.22 percent
after a choppy session while Singapore's Straits Times Index
 was up 0.03 percent. Noble Group and Wilmar
International Ltd each advanced more than 2 percent.
    Oil prices, which steadied near three-month highs, were 
supportive to sentiment in commodities but the broader market
remained fragile due to worries about the global economy.
    Jakarta's Composite Index extended its gain for a
third session, rising 0.45 percent to the highest close in more
than three months. The market reopens on Thursday after six days
of holidays.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.89       3062.11       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1650.09       1653.78       -0.22 
 Bangkok            1224.40       1226.83       -0.20
 Jakarta            4160.51       4141.99       +0.45
 Manila             5219.51       5266.66       -0.90
 Ho Chi Minh         430.83        430.77       +0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.89       2646.35      +15.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1650.09       1530.73       +7.85
 Bangkok            1224.40       1025.32      +19.42
 Jakarta            4160.51       3821.99       +8.86
 Manila             5219.51       4371.96      +19.39
 Ho Chi Minh         430.83        351.55      +22.55
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         474,425,800          287,267,960      
 Kuala Lumpur      107,735,700          130,360,303      
 
 Bangkok             5,401,043            4,176,858      
 Jakarta         3,142,692,000        2,350,514,283    
 Manila                 50,727               75,352    
 Ho Chi Minh            26,763               39,691

