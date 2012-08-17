FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most markets edge down ahead of holidays
August 17, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets edge down ahead of holidays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to lower on Friday as investors cashed in
earlier gains ahead of market holidays, with easing oil prices
weighing on commodities stocks such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd
 and Thai Oil Pcl.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.03
percent at 3,062.11, just a shy of its one-year closing high hit
early in the week. It rose 0.26 percent on the week, after a
combined 1.9 percent gain of the previous two weeks.
    Most markets also extended their gains for the third
consecutive week, with Malaysia ending up 0.3 percent on
the week, despite a 0.02 percent fall on Friday.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines fell 1.1 percent
on the week. It was down 0.24 percent on the day, closing at its
lowest in three weeks. Philippines and Malaysia are shut on
Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday.
    Singapore will be closed on Monday, resuming trade on
Tuesday. Indonesia reopens on Thursday after six days of
holidays.
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.11       3062.89       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.79       1650.09       -0.02
 Bangkok            1223.91       1224.40       -0.04
 Jakarta               --         4160.51         -- 
 Manila             5206.81       5219.51       -0.24
 Ho Chi Minh         433.45        430.83       +0.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3062.11       2646.35      +15.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.79      1530.73        +7.78
 Bangkok            1223.91       1025.32      +19.37
 Jakarta               --         3821.99       +8.86
 Manila             5206.81       4371.96      +19.10
 Ho Chi Minh         433.45        351.55      +23.30
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         222,248,100          294,728,950      
 Kuala Lumpur      145,613,800          130,481,077      
 
 Bangkok             3,505,224            4,224,894      
 Manila                 69,610               67,535    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,820               39,532

