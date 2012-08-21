FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam
#Asia
August 21, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore and Thailand
edged up in light volume on Tuesday, led by large caps such as
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Krung Thai Bank
Pcl, as investors looked for dividend-yielding stocks.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.12
percent on resuming trade after a market holiday. Singapore
Telecommunications rose 1.8 percent. Thai SET index 
extended its gains for a second day to end 0.27 percent higher.
    Thailand's second-biggest lender Krung Thai Bank advanced 3
percent. The bank has announced an interim dividend of 0.36 baht
and the stock will trade ex-dividend on August 28.
 
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped
4.67 percent, halting a six-day rising streak. Asia Commercial
Bank plunged 7 percent after news reports that its
founder was taken into custody for wrongdoings in business.
    The news dampened sentiment in other Vietnamese banking
stocks, which mostly ended the day lower. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3065.77       3062.11       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur         --          1649.79         --  
 Bangkok            1232.29       1229.00       +0.27
 Jakarta              --          4160.51         --  
 Manila               --          5206.81         --  
 Ho Chi Minh         416.84        437.28       -4.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3065.77       2646.35      +15.85
 Kuala Lumpur         --          1530.73       +7.78
 Bangkok            1232.29       1025.32      +20.19
 Jakarta              --          3821.99       +8.86
 Manila               --          4371.96      +19.10
 Ho Chi Minh         416.84        351.55      +18.57
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         219,900,000          294,410,883      
 Bangkok             4,250,737            4,211,143      
 Ho Chi Minh            70,056               39,666
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

