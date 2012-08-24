FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss since May
August 24, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss since May

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes ended lower on Friday as doubts about possible stimulus
by the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted a broad sell-off, while
Vietnam snapped a three-day losing streak as support from
regulators eased concerns of banking risks.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index advanced
1.8 percent, regaining some lost ground from a drop of 10.5
percent over the past three sessions after police arrested the
former chief executive officer of Asia Commercial Bank.
    Some Vietnamese banking shares rebounded after investor
confidence has been restored, with stocks of Saigon Thuong Tin
Commercial Joint Stock Bank, among actively traded
issue on the Ho Chi Minh bourse, up 2.03 percent.
    Vietnam's key stock index posted its biggest weekly fall in
over three months of 7.8 percent, the worst performer in the
region. The Philippine index was the second worst,
falling 1.2 percent on the week.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3050.49       3056.37       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1648.22       1651.61       -0.21
 Bangkok            1237.19       1237.64       -0.04
 Jakarta            4145.40       4162.66       -0.41
 Manila             5143.35       5202.84       -1.14
 Ho Chi Minh         399.72        392.82       +1.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3050.49       2646.35      +15.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1648.22       1530.73       +7.68
 Bangkok            1237.19       1025.32      +20.66
 Jakarta            4145.40       3821.99       +8.46
 Manila             5143.35       4371.96      +17.64
 Ho Chi Minh         399.72        351.55      +13.70
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         246,780,000          300,488,090      
 Kuala Lumpur       89,555,400          132,995,787      
 
 Bangkok             3,255,208            4,328,310      
 Jakarta         1,695,015,500        2,395,423,167    
 Manila                 66,142               63,280    
 Ho Chi Minh            94,636               42,599
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

