SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by weak GDP
August 30, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by weak GDP

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday after a subdued session as investors
were cautious ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman on Friday, while weakness in the rupiah sent
Indonesia's main index to a one-month closing low.
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.7 percent to
4,025.58, the lowest close since July 26, with shares in the
Bakrie Group companies among losers in part due to worries about
its foreign currency debt, a Jakarta-based stock analyst said.
    Among Bakrie firms, thermal coal exporter PT Bumi Resources
, which reported a first-half net loss of $322.1
million this week, dropped 6 percent, while affiliated metals
miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals fell 2.1 percent.
    In the Philippines, a weaker-than-expected GDP growth for
the second quarter dented broader sentiment. The main index
eased 0.9 percent on the day. 
    Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
 advanced for a second session, ending up 1.1 percent.
    Last week's arrests of Asia Commercial Bank's 
executives have spurred fears of banking risks but investor
confidence has been somewhat restored after Standard & Poor's
said the problem at a Vietnamese bank was not contagious.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3011.82       3041.57       -0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.11       1645.58       +0.03
 Bangkok            1214.55       1220.16       -0.46
 Jakarta            4025.58       4093.17       -1.65
 Manila             5149.31       5195.72       -0.89
 Ho Chi Minh         397.25        393.06       +1.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3011.82       2646.35       -x.xx
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.11       1530.73       +x.xx
 Bangkok            1214.55       1025.32       +x.xx
 Jakarta            4025.58       3821.99       +x.xx
 Manila             5149.31       4371.96      +17.78
 Ho Chi Minh         397.25        351.55      +13.00
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         252,992,400          297,508,457      
 Kuala Lumpur      171,878,100          126,729,843      
 
 Bangkok             3,338,936            4,265,409      
 Jakarta         2,890,601,500        4,702,257,333    
 Manila                 69,554               62,558    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,044               43,424
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
