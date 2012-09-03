FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2012 / 10:09 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Monday amid broad-based buying in
regional blue-chip stocks as comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke renewed market hopes about stimulus
support.
    Indonesia outperformed the region. Jakarta's Composite Index
 climbed 1.4 percent, with PT Astra International Tbk
, a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of
Indonesia's consumer sector, up 2.2 percent.
    The Philippine Index edged up 0.4 percent at its 
highest close in more than two weeks. Thailand's main SET index
 finished up 0.8 percent at the highest close in more
than a week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3017.22       3025.46       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.90       1646.11       +0.47
 Bangkok            1235.48       1227.48       +0.65
 Jakarta            4117.95       4060.33       +1.42
 Manila             5219.08       5196.19       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh          --           396.02         --  
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3017.22       2646.35      +14.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.90       1530.73       +8.05
 Bangkok            1235.48       1025.32      +20.50
 Jakarta            4117.95       3821.99       +7.74
 Manila             5219.08       4371.96      +19.38
 Ho Chi Minh           --          351.55      +12.65 
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         137,124,600          295,459,647      
 Kuala Lumpur      159,187,200          126,989,390      
 
 Bangkok             3,508,579            4,208,396      
 Jakarta         2,692,074,000        4,756,694,317    
 Manila                 36,482               61,830    
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.