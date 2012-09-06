FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 6, 2012 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell to a
two-month low on Thursday, led by index heavyweights such as
CIMB Group Holdings and Axiata Group, as
traders turned cautious after a recent report by rating agency
Standard & Poor's. 
    Malaysia's main index lost 1.4 percent, its biggest
one-day fall since mid-May, ending at 1,617.99. 
    The fall followed Wednesday's 0.8 percent decline, trimming
its gain since the start of this year to 5.7 percent, the
smallest in Southeast Asia.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a fourth
session, finishing 0.2 percent lower at 2,989.26, the lowest
close since July 23. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
 fell 1.4 percent to a one-week closing low of 393.41.
    Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand bucked the
trend amid selective buying in banking stocks. Among actively
traded stocks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 2.1 percent
and Kasikornbank gained 2.6 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.26       2995.90       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1617.99       1641.01       -1.40
 Bangkok            1243.92       1233.84       +0.82
 Jakarta            4102.86       4075.35       +0.67
 Manila             5150.11       5150.81       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         393.41        398.92       -1.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.26       2646.35      +12.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1617.99       1530.73       +5.70
 Bangkok            1243.92       1025.32      +21.32
 Jakarta            4102.86       3821.99       +7.35
 Manila             5150.11       4371.96      +17.80
 Ho Chi Minh         393.41        351.55      +11.91
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         186,804,100               --          
 Kuala Lumpur      189,605,800               --          
 
 Bangkok             5,117,237               --          
 Jakarta         3,279,116,000               --        
 Manila                 44,399               --        
 Ho Chi Minh            33,447               --    
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.