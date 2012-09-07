FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths
September 7, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday, taking their cues from strong overseas markets
after the European Central Bank's latest bond-buying plan to
help troubled countries in the region revived appetite for risk.
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1 percent to the
highest close in almost two weeks. It posted a 2.1 percent gain
for the week, its best in two months and the region's best
performer for the week.
    Malaysia's benchmark index recovered from the day's
lows to end up 0.4 percent but finished the week down 1.3
percent, its worst weekly performance in over 3 months.    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3011.70       2989.26       +0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1624.55       1617.99       +0.41
 Bangkok            1246.10       1243.92       +0.18
 Jakarta            4143.68       4102.86       +0.99
 Manila             5201.32       5150.11       +0.99
 Ho Chi Minh         397.51        393.41       +1.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3011.70       2646.35      +13.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1624.55       1530.73       +6.13
 Bangkok            1246.10       1025.32      +21.53
 Jakarta            4143.68       3821.99       +8.42
 Manila             5201.32       4371.96      +18.97
 Ho Chi Minh         397.51        351.55      +13.07
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         536,056,200          286,145,030      
 Kuala Lumpur      165,992,900          133,488,793      
 
 Bangkok             8,762,791            4,193,228      
 Jakarta         3,206,084,500        4,881,367,683    
 Manila                 86,872               60,220    
 Ho Chi Minh            33,467               39,568
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

