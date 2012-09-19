FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan's easing
monetary policy announcement helped lift sentiment and a strong
global oil market triggered bargain hunting in recently-battered
commodity shares.
    Thailand's benchmark SET index was the region's best
performer on the day, rising 1 percent to its highest close
since June 1996. Among the actively traded stocks, refiner IRPC
 jumped 4.2 percent on good earnings outlook, traders
said.
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent on
profit-taking. Coal miners led among the gainers with Harum
Energy up 3.2 percent and Bumi Resources 
adding 4.8 percent.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines' benchmark index 
fell for a second session, edging down 0.3 percent. However, it
is still up 21.6 percent so far this year, the region's second
best performer.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.10        410.74       +0.82
 Singapore          3075.63       3067.98       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.11       1640.33       +0.35
 Bangkok            1285.46       1272.86       +0.99
 Jakarta            4244.71       4223.89       +0.49
 Manila             5317.03       5331.13       -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         394.55        394.51       +0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.10        346.30      +19.58
 Singapore          3075.63       2646.35      +16.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1646.11       1530.73       +7.54
 Bangkok            1285.46       1025.32      +25.37
 Jakarta            4244.71       3821.99      +11.06
 Manila             5317.03       4371.96      +21.62
 Ho Chi Minh         394.55        351.55      +12.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         386,157,600          310,179,903      
 Kuala Lumpur      183,136,100          148,811,740      
 
 Bangkok             6,901,555            4,954,959      
 Jakarta         3,817,934,000        5,141,256,917    
 Manila                 96,032               63,951    
 Ho Chi Minh            44,837               42,090
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.