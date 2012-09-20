FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low
September 20, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday mirroring the weakness in global markets, with
selling in large-caps pulling  down Malaysia's benchmark index
to a week's low. Singapore and the Philppines also slid to their
lowest in almost one week.
    Malaysia's index dropped 1.3 percent to 1,625.59,
the lowest close since Sept. 12, led by a 3.4 percent loss in
Malayan Banking Bhd and a 2.4 percent drop in
conglomerate Genting.
    The Malaysian bourse said local institutions sold 40.6
million ringgit ($13.2 million) worth of shares while foreign
investors bought shares worth 53.9 million ringgit.
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.84        414.04       -1.01
 Singapore          3062.61       3075.63       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1625.59       1646.11       -1.25
 Bangkok            1282.68       1285.46       -0.22
 Jakarta            4217.52       4244.71       -0.64
 Manila             5294.97       5317.03       -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         389.28        394.55       -1.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   409.84        346.30      +18.35
 Singapore          3062.61       2646.35      +15.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1625.59       1530.73       +6.20
 Bangkok            1282.68       1025.32      +25.10
 Jakarta            4217.52       3821.99      +10.35
 Manila             5294.97       4371.96      +21.11
 Ho Chi Minh         389.28        351.55      +10.73
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         283,677,000          310,179,903      
 Kuala Lumpur      143,120,400          148,811,740      
 
 Bangkok             7,475,188            4,954,959      
 Jakarta         4,984,576,000        5,141,256,917    
 Manila                 78,607               63,951    
 Ho Chi Minh            58,637               42,090
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
