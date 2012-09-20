SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday mirroring the weakness in global markets, with selling in large-caps pulling down Malaysia's benchmark index to a week's low. Singapore and the Philppines also slid to their lowest in almost one week. Malaysia's index dropped 1.3 percent to 1,625.59, the lowest close since Sept. 12, led by a 3.4 percent loss in Malayan Banking Bhd and a 2.4 percent drop in conglomerate Genting. The Malaysian bourse said local institutions sold 40.6 million ringgit ($13.2 million) worth of shares while foreign investors bought shares worth 53.9 million ringgit. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.84 414.04 -1.01 Singapore 3062.61 3075.63 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1625.59 1646.11 -1.25 Bangkok 1282.68 1285.46 -0.22 Jakarta 4217.52 4244.71 -0.64 Manila 5294.97 5317.03 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 389.28 394.55 -1.34 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.84 346.30 +18.35 Singapore 3062.61 2646.35 +15.73 Kuala Lumpur 1625.59 1530.73 +6.20 Bangkok 1282.68 1025.32 +25.10 Jakarta 4217.52 3821.99 +10.35 Manila 5294.97 4371.96 +21.11 Ho Chi Minh 389.28 351.55 +10.73 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 283,677,000 310,179,903 Kuala Lumpur 143,120,400 148,811,740 Bangkok 7,475,188 4,954,959 Jakarta 4,984,576,000 5,141,256,917 Manila 78,607 63,951 Ho Chi Minh 58,637 42,090 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)