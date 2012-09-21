FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
September 21, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Friday as stimulus measures from major
central banks appeared to remain supportive to broad sentiment,
prompting market players to buy into recently beaten down market
large caps.
    Among the bright spots, Jakarta's Composite Index 
gained 0.6 percent, with Indonesia's main vehicle distributor
and biggest listed company Astra International rising
2.1 percent after falling 2.7 percent over the last two sessions
amid broad profit-taking.
    Strength in commodities and banking shares helped lift most
other markets in the region. Singapore's Straits Times Index
 edged up 0.5 percent, led higher by a 0.8 percent rise
in commodities firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd.
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia's benchmark index eased
0.1 percent. The Malaysian bourse said local institutions sold
shares worth a net 110 million ringgit ($35.80 million) while
foreign investors bought shares for 123 million ringgit ($40.03
million).
    On the week, Malaysia lost 1.2 percent, Southeast Asia's
worst performer. Others ended the week mixed, with Indonesia
losing 0.3 percent, while Thailand posted a gain of 0.8 percent
and Singapore ended up 0.3 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.64        410.17       +0.85
 Singapore          3078.23       3062.61       +0.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.70       1625.59       -0.12
 Bangkok            1286.26       1282.68       +0.28
 Jakarta            4244.62       4217.52       +0.64
 Manila             5292.06       5294.97       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         395.48        389.28       +1.59
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.64        346.30      +19.45
 Singapore          3078.23       2646.35      +16.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.70       1530.73       +6.07
 Bangkok            1286.26       1025.32      +25.45
 Jakarta            4244.62       3821.99      +11.06
 Manila             5292.06       4371.96      +21.05
 Ho Chi Minh         395.48        351.55      +12.50
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
