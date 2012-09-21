SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Friday as stimulus measures from major central banks appeared to remain supportive to broad sentiment, prompting market players to buy into recently beaten down market large caps. Among the bright spots, Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, with Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company Astra International rising 2.1 percent after falling 2.7 percent over the last two sessions amid broad profit-taking. Strength in commodities and banking shares helped lift most other markets in the region. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.5 percent, led higher by a 0.8 percent rise in commodities firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd. Bucking the trend, Malaysia's benchmark index eased 0.1 percent. The Malaysian bourse said local institutions sold shares worth a net 110 million ringgit ($35.80 million) while foreign investors bought shares for 123 million ringgit ($40.03 million). On the week, Malaysia lost 1.2 percent, Southeast Asia's worst performer. Others ended the week mixed, with Indonesia losing 0.3 percent, while Thailand posted a gain of 0.8 percent and Singapore ended up 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.64 410.17 +0.85 Singapore 3078.23 3062.61 +0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1623.70 1625.59 -0.12 Bangkok 1286.26 1282.68 +0.28 Jakarta 4244.62 4217.52 +0.64 Manila 5292.06 5294.97 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 395.48 389.28 +1.59 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.64 346.30 +19.45 Singapore 3078.23 2646.35 +16.32 Kuala Lumpur 1623.70 1530.73 +6.07 Bangkok 1286.26 1025.32 +25.45 Jakarta 4244.62 3821.99 +11.06 Manila 5292.06 4371.96 +21.05 Ho Chi Minh 395.48 351.55 +12.50 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)