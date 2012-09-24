SE Asia Stocks-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid caution over progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme, with losses in Bumi Resources sending Indonesia to a one-week low, while Malaysia was dragged lower on selling by domestic investors. Jakarta's Composite Index shed 1 percent to 4,200.91, its lowest close since Sept. 13, led down by a 19 percent drop in thermal coal miner Bumi Resources after its biggest shareholder said it was investigating potential financial irregularities. Malaysia's key stock index ended down 0.7 percent at 1,612.38, its lowest close since July 3. Retail investors and domestic institutions sold $5.6 million and $3.5 million of shares, respectively, while foreigners bought around $9 million, stock exchange data showed. The Philippines ended up 0.6 percent, regaining some lost ground from a drop of 1.1 percent in the last four sessions. Manila saw light trade, with turnover falling 25 percent from the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.40 413.46 -0.74 Singapore 3067.93 3078.23 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1612.38 1623.70 -0.70 Bangkok 1284.30 1286.26 -0.15 Jakarta 4200.91 4244.62 -1.03 Manila 5325.60 5292.06 +0.63 Ho Chi Minh 390.37 395.48 -1.29 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.40 346.30 +18.51 Singapore 3067.93 2646.35 +15.93 Kuala Lumpur 1612.38 1530.73 +5.33 Bangkok 1284.30 1025.32 +25.26 Jakarta 4200.91 3821.99 +9.91 Manila 5325.60 4371.96 +21.81 Ho Chi Minh 390.37 351.55 +11.04 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 278,670,600 312,905,850 Kuala Lumpur 138,811,100 149,257,223 Bangkok 7,181,732 5,163,061 Jakarta 4,794,555,500 5,359,388,883 Manila 49,697 66,401 Ho Chi Minh 27,739 45,581 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)