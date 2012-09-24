FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 24, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday amid caution over progress in the euro zone debt
bailout scheme, with losses in Bumi Resources sending
Indonesia to a one-week low, while Malaysia was dragged lower on
selling by domestic investors.
    Jakarta's Composite Index shed 1 percent to
4,200.91, its lowest close since Sept. 13, led down by a 19
percent drop in thermal coal miner Bumi Resources after its
biggest shareholder said it was investigating potential
financial irregularities. 
    Malaysia's key stock index ended down 0.7 percent at
1,612.38, its lowest close since July 3. Retail investors and
domestic institutions sold $5.6 million and $3.5 million of
shares, respectively, while foreigners bought around $9 million,
stock exchange data showed.
    The Philippines ended up 0.6 percent, regaining some
lost ground from a drop of 1.1 percent in the last four
sessions. Manila saw light trade, with turnover falling 25
percent from the average full-day volume in the last 30
sessions.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.40        413.46       -0.74
 Singapore          3067.93       3078.23       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1612.38       1623.70       -0.70
 Bangkok            1284.30       1286.26       -0.15
 Jakarta            4200.91       4244.62       -1.03
 Manila             5325.60       5292.06       +0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         390.37        395.48       -1.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.40        346.30      +18.51
 Singapore          3067.93       2646.35      +15.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1612.38       1530.73       +5.33
 Bangkok            1284.30       1025.32      +25.26
 Jakarta            4200.91       3821.99       +9.91
 Manila             5325.60       4371.96      +21.81
 Ho Chi Minh         390.37        351.55      +11.04
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.   
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         278,670,600          312,905,850      
 Kuala Lumpur      138,811,100          149,257,223      
 
 Bangkok             7,181,732            5,163,061      
 Jakarta         4,794,555,500        5,359,388,883    
 Manila                 49,697               66,401    
 Ho Chi Minh            27,739               45,581
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.