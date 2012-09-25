FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows
September 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were flat-to-higher on Tuesday after rangebound trade as markets
remained wary of the euro zone's debt problems, particularly for
Sp a in, with late selling pulling Singapore to end near its day's
low.
    Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.6 percent after
Monday's 1 percent drop to around a one-week low. Coal miner
Bumi Resources rose 1.5 percent, after plunging 19
percent in the previous session on concerns over financial
investigation. 
    The broader Thai SET index eked out a 0.24 percent
gain, led higher by tourism-related shares, with Airport
operator Airports of Thailand climbing 2 percent on
strong prospect of earnings.
    Malaysia was up 0.4 percent, with foreign investors
buying shares worth a net 16.8 million ringgit ($5.47 million)
while domestic institutions sold a net 38.9 million ringgit
($12.67 million), stock exchange data showed.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.28        410.32       +0.72
 Singapore          3067.13       3067.93       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1618.58       1612.38       +0.38
 Bangkok            1287.41       1284.30       +0.24
 Jakarta            4226.88       4200.91       +0.62
 Manila             5325.17       5325.60       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         391.77        390.37       +0.36
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.28        346.30      +19.34
 Singapore          3067.13       2646.35      +15.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1618.58       1530.73       +5.74
 Bangkok            1287.41       1025.32      +25.56
 Jakarta            4226.88       3821.99      +10.59
 Manila             5325.17       4371.96      +21.80
 Ho Chi Minh         391.77        351.55      +11.44
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
        
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         349,996,400          311,189,130      
 Kuala Lumpur      143,752,200          144,571,130      
 
 Bangkok             7,387,341            5,292,678      
 Jakarta         4,013,271,500        5,397,467,317    
 Manila                 37,476               62,745    
 Ho Chi Minh            23,940               45,258
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

