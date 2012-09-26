FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index
September 26, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday, tracking larger regional markets amid
concerns about debt problems in Europe, with Thailand hitting a
one-week low after General Electric's block sales of Bank
of Ayudhya.
    Shares in Bank of Ayudhya shed 7.5 percent, their biggest
one-day loss in a year, pulling the Thai benchmark index 
down 1 percent at 1,274.50, the lowest close since Sept. 18.
    General Electric sold a 7.6 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya
in a block trade to institutional investors, cutting its share
in the bank to 25.3 percent. GE sold part of its stake at 31.30
baht per share, a source said on Wednesday. 
    Indonesia's Bumi Resources, which lost 2.9
percent, was a drag on Jakarta's Composite Index, which
closed down 1.1 percent at a two-week closing low of 4,180.16.
    Standard & Poor's Ratings cut its credit ratings on Bumi
Resources while Moody's Investors Service has revised the
outlook on the coal miner, after an investigation into alleged
financial irregularities by its parent
company.  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.59        413.26       -1.13
 Singapore          3046.68       3067.13       -0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1619.30       1618.58       +0.04
 Bangkok            1274.50       1287.41       -1.00
 Jakarta            4180.16       4226.89       -1.11 
 Manila             5292.63       5325.17       -0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         395.12        391.77       +0.86
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.59        346.30      +17.99
 Singapore          3046.68       2646.35      +15.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1619.30       1530.73       +5.79
 Bangkok            1274.50       1025.32      +24.30
 Jakarta            4180.16       3821.99       +9.37
 Manila             5292.63       4371.96      +21.06
 Ho Chi Minh         395.12        351.55      +12.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         745,946,200          313,298,107      
 Kuala Lumpur      138,818,900          143,913,427      
 
 Bangkok             7,327,027            5,385,384      
 Jakarta         3,044,087,000        5,438,008,850    
 Manila                 81,212               62,682    
 Ho Chi Minh            23,825               45,061
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

