SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher along with stronger global markets on Thursday, with Malaysia hitting a one-week high as domestic institutions led among buyers while the Thai index got a lift by PTTEP's share offering details. Malaysia's main index ended up 0.5 percent, at its highest close since Sept. 19, with domestic institutions buying shares for $8.40 million and foreign investors purchasing $3.56 million, stock exchange data showed. Bangkok's SET index rose 0.9 percent, helped by a 2.9 percent gain for PTT Exploration and Production Pcl after the energy explorer adjusted terms of its $3.1 billion share offer, easing concerns about potential dilution. Late buying helped PTTEP shares close at 161.5 baht, the highest close since July 20. Buying in commodities and resource stocks was seen across most markets along with strong oil prices. In Singapore, commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd was among those actively traded, climbing 2.3 percent, and leading the Straits Times Index to close up 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.86 408.14 +1.16 Singapore 3059.43 3046.68 +0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1627.84 1619.30 +0.53 Bangkok 1286.11 1274.50 +0.91 Jakarta 4225.02 4180.16 +1.07 Manila 5301.49 5292.63 +0.17 Ho Chi Minh 393.34 395.12 -0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 412.86 346.30 +19.22 Singapore 3059.43 2646.35 +15.61 Kuala Lumpur 1627.84 1530.73 +6.34 Bangkok 1286.11 1025.32 +25.43 Jakarta 4225.02 3821.99 +10.55 Manila 5301.49 4371.96 +21.26 Ho Chi Minh 393.34 351.55 +11.89 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 371,590,200 312,177,783 Kuala Lumpur 154,356,100 144,411,103 Bangkok 5,750,783 5,404,358 Jakarta 4,417,713,500 5,454,396,883 Manila 58,264 63,360 Ho Chi Minh 28,625 44,171 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)