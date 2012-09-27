FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher along with stronger global markets on
Thursday, with Malaysia hitting a one-week high as domestic
institutions led among buyers while the Thai index got a lift by
PTTEP's share offering details.
    Malaysia's main index ended up 0.5 percent, at its
highest close since Sept. 19, with domestic institutions buying
shares for $8.40 million and foreign investors purchasing $3.56
million, stock exchange data showed.
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.9 percent, helped by a
2.9 percent gain for PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
 after the energy explorer adjusted terms of its $3.1
billion share offer, easing concerns about potential dilution.
    Late buying helped PTTEP shares close at 161.5 baht, the
highest close since July 20.
    Buying in commodities and resource stocks was seen across
most markets along with strong oil prices. 
    In Singapore, commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
 was among those actively traded, climbing 2.3 percent,
and leading the Straits Times Index to close up 0.4
percent.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.86        408.14       +1.16
 Singapore          3059.43       3046.68       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.84       1619.30       +0.53
 Bangkok            1286.11       1274.50       +0.91
 Jakarta            4225.02       4180.16       +1.07
 Manila             5301.49       5292.63       +0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         393.34        395.12       -0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   412.86        346.30      +19.22
 Singapore          3059.43       2646.35      +15.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.84       1530.73       +6.34
 Bangkok            1286.11       1025.32      +25.43
 Jakarta            4225.02       3821.99      +10.55
 Manila             5301.49       4371.96      +21.26
 Ho Chi Minh         393.34        351.55      +11.89
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
        
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         371,590,200          312,177,783      
 Kuala Lumpur      154,356,100          144,411,103      
 
 Bangkok             5,750,783            5,404,358      
 Jakarta         4,417,713,500        5,454,396,883    
 Manila                 58,264               63,360    
 Ho Chi Minh            28,625               44,171 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

