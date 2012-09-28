FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday, racking u p strong gains for the quarter,
as global markets welcomed Spain's spending cuts, but Moody's
downgrades dented Vietnam's banks and the broader Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange's VN Index.
    Thailand's benchmark SET index led the pack, rose
nearly 1 percent to end at its highest close since May 1996. It
posted a 10.8 percent gain for the July-September quarter,
Southeast Asia's best, reversing a 2.1 percent loss of the
previous quarter.
    Optimism over Thai banks' earnings for the third quarter
boosted buying interest, said Bangkok-based strategist Viwat
Techapoonphol of Tisco Securities.
    Among actively traded, Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose 3.3
percent, snapping a six-day losing streak. It was under selling
pressure early this week after a stake sale by shareholder
General Electric Co 
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index reported a 7.1
percent quarterly fall, the region's worst, adding on a 4
percent fall for the second quarter.
    On Friday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vietnam's
sovereign credit rating by one notch to B2, citing stresses in
the banking industry. It cut local and foreign currency deposit
ratings of all eight Moody's-rated Vietnamese banks.
 
    Among losers on Friday, Vietcombank fell 2 percent
while Military Bank was down 0.75 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.15        412.87       +0.55
 Singapore          3060.34       3059.43       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.66       1627.84       +0.54
 Bangkok            1298.79       1286.11       +0.99
 Jakarta            4262.56       4225.02       +0.89
 Manila             5346.10       5301.49       +0.84
 Ho Chi Minh         392.57        393.34       -0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.15        346.30      +19.88
 Singapore          3060.34       2646.35      +15.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.66       1530.73       +6.92
 Bangkok            1298.79       1025.32      +26.67
 Jakarta            4262.56       3821.99      +11.53
 Manila             5346.10       4371.96      +22.28
 Ho Chi Minh         392.57        351.55      +11.67 
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         252,361,200          309,853,470      
 Kuala Lumpur      186,266,600          145,556,530      
 
 Bangkok             6,507,734            5,415,150      
 Jakarta         3,294,928,500        5,506,064,583    
 Manila                 99,256               63,734    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,103               43,804
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

