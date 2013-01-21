FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit Indonesia retreats
#Asia
January 21, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit Indonesia retreats

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's main index fell 2.4
percent on Monday, its biggest one-day fall since September
2011, as concerns about the country's upcoming election
triggered selling in recent gainers while flood-hit Indonesia
erased earlier gains to fall.
    Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite index closed at
1,635.63, its lowest since Dec. 10, led down by a 5 percent drop
in telecommunications operator Axiata Group Bhd and a
4 percent loss in Digi.Com Bhd. 
    The selloff took its year-to-date loss to 3.2 percent, one
of Asia's worst performing markets and sliding near an oversold
mark, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 31.87,
the lowest in the region.
    Retail investors sold shares worth a net $7.27 million while
foreign investors sold a net $331,900, countering a net buying
of $7.87 million by local institutions, the Malaysian bourse
said.
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at
4,439.97 after a record close of 4,465.48 on Friday. Major
floods which hit Jakarta have raised concerns of a rise in
inflation.
    "Given a lingering poor market sentiment, the one-off
inflation could post a near-term market risk," Deutsche Bank
Markets Research said in a report.
    Elsewhere in the region, the Philippine index was up
0.53 percent at 6,171.70, setting a record finish for a ninth
time so far in January. Thai SET index edged up 0.4
percent at 1,440.48, a 17-1/2 year closing high.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell for a
third session on Monday, closing down 1.4 percent at 447.79, the
lowest close in almost two weeks. Investors took profits in
recent gainers such as financials. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.91        433.10       -0.50
 Singapore          3221.32       3211.22       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.63       1676.44       -2.43
 Bangkok            1440.48       1434.44       +0.42
 Jakarta            4439.97       4465.48       -0.57
 Manila             6171.70       6139.21       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         447.79        454.16       -1.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.91        424.10       +1.61
 Singapore          3221.32       3167.08       +1.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.63       1688.95       -3.16
 Bangkok            1440.48       1391.93       +3.49
 Jakarta            4439.97       4316.69       +2.86
 Manila             6171.70       5812.73       +6.18
 Ho Chi Minh         447.79        413.73       +8.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         274,734,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      247,131,200          132,372,207      
 
 Bangkok            31,149,120           16,333,360      
 Jakarta         2,990,729,000        3,681,078,867    
 Manila                 52,121               97,800    
 Ho Chi Minh            58,678               71,388

