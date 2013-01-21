SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit Indonesia retreats

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's main index fell 2.4 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day fall since September 2011, as concerns about the country's upcoming election triggered selling in recent gainers while flood-hit Indonesia erased earlier gains to fall. Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite index closed at 1,635.63, its lowest since Dec. 10, led down by a 5 percent drop in telecommunications operator Axiata Group Bhd and a 4 percent loss in Digi.Com Bhd. The selloff took its year-to-date loss to 3.2 percent, one of Asia's worst performing markets and sliding near an oversold mark, with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 31.87, the lowest in the region. Retail investors sold shares worth a net $7.27 million while foreign investors sold a net $331,900, countering a net buying of $7.87 million by local institutions, the Malaysian bourse said. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.6 percent at 4,439.97 after a record close of 4,465.48 on Friday. Major floods which hit Jakarta have raised concerns of a rise in inflation. "Given a lingering poor market sentiment, the one-off inflation could post a near-term market risk," Deutsche Bank Markets Research said in a report. Elsewhere in the region, the Philippine index was up 0.53 percent at 6,171.70, setting a record finish for a ninth time so far in January. Thai SET index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,440.48, a 17-1/2 year closing high. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell for a third session on Monday, closing down 1.4 percent at 447.79, the lowest close in almost two weeks. Investors took profits in recent gainers such as financials. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.91 433.10 -0.50 Singapore 3221.32 3211.22 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1635.63 1676.44 -2.43 Bangkok 1440.48 1434.44 +0.42 Jakarta 4439.97 4465.48 -0.57 Manila 6171.70 6139.21 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 447.79 454.16 -1.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.91 424.10 +1.61 Singapore 3221.32 3167.08 +1.71 Kuala Lumpur 1635.63 1688.95 -3.16 Bangkok 1440.48 1391.93 +3.49 Jakarta 4439.97 4316.69 +2.86 Manila 6171.70 5812.73 +6.18 Ho Chi Minh 447.79 413.73 +8.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 274,734,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 247,131,200 132,372,207 Bangkok 31,149,120 16,333,360 Jakarta 2,990,729,000 3,681,078,867 Manila 52,121 97,800 Ho Chi Minh 58,678 71,388