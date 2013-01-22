FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ
January 22, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
edged lower on Tuesday, recouping some of their earlier losses
as the Bank of Japan's bold policy lifted optimism about more
fund flows to the region, bolstering late buying in large caps
such as Singapore and Thai banks.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.05
percent at 3,219.86, with shares in United Overseas Bank Ltd
 among actively traded, up 0.9 percent. Bangkok's SET
index fell 0.44 percent to 1,434.09.
    Among bright spots in Bangkok, shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl
 gained 3.9 percent. Citi Research has raised its price
target for Krung Thai Bank, citing strong revenue outlook and
lower risk of future provision. 
    Philippine Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to
6,104.90, snapping three sessions of gains. It had set a record
finish of 6,171.70 on Monday.
    Malaysia's index was down 0.43 percent at 1,628.66,
after Monday's 2.4 percent loss amid concerns about the
country's upcoming election. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.13        430.88       +0.06
 Singapore          3219.86       3221.32       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.66       1635.63       -0.43
 Bangkok            1434.09       1440.48       -0.44
 Jakarta            4416.55       4439.97       -0.53
 Manila             6104.90       6171.70       -1.08
 Ho Chi Minh         442.85        447.79       -1.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.13        424.10       +1.66
 Singapore          3219.86       3167.08       +1.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.66       1688.95       -3.57
 Bangkok            1434.09       1391.93       +3.03
 Jakarta            4416.55       4316.69       +2.31
 Manila             6104.90       5812.73       +5.03
 Ho Chi Minh         442.85        413.73       +7.04
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         251,308,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      218,025,100          136,651,550      
 
 Bangkok            44,902,354           17,152,348      
 Jakarta         3,240,889,000        3,665,587,733    
 Manila                 59,678               95,768    
 Ho Chi Minh            67,329               72,134

