SE Asia Stocks-Most up; selective buying in reporting season
January 23, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; selective buying in reporting season

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Wednesday as buyers selectively bought
shares in a reporting season, while upbeat U.S. corporate
earnings and stronger investor confidence in Germany helped lift
the outlook for the global economy.
    Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to
1,635.25, ending five sessions of falls amid concerns about the
country's upcoming election.
    Tenaga Nasional Bhd, the top electricity utility,
was up 0.6 percent. After the market close, Tenaga reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit. 
    Nomura Equity Research said uncertainties surrounding the
election and investors' reluctance to take risk could result in
high volatility in stock prices. It preferred defensive sectors
in early 2013 and advocated selective risk-taking. 
    "Factoring in potential election risks, we raise the telcos
to overweight, while keeping our bullish stance on banks,
construction, plantation and oil & gas," Nomura's Malaysia
Equity Strategy report said.
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.4 percent to 1,439.20,
with industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl gaining as
much as 3.6 percent to an all-time high on expectations of
strong quarterly results boosted by cement and paper earnings.
    Siam Cement is expected to report the fourth quarter
earnings next week.
    The Philippine Composite Index extended its loss for
a second session, ending down 0.2 percent at 6,092.53. It set a
record finish of 6,171.70 on Monday.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged up
0.12 percent to 443.37 after losing a combined 4.9 percent over
the past four sessions. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.76        430.72       +0.47
 Singapore          3231.23       3219.86       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.25       1628.66       +0.40
 Bangkok            1439.20       1434.09       +0.36
 Jakarta            4418.73       4416.55       +0.05
 Manila             6092.53       6104.90       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         443.37        442.85       +0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.76        424.10       +2.04
 Singapore          3231.23       3167.08       +2.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.25       1688.95       -3.18
 Bangkok            1439.20       1391.93       +3.40
 Jakarta            4418.73       4316.69       +2.36
 Manila             6092.53       5812.73       +4.81
 Ho Chi Minh         443.37        413.73       +7.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         217,792,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      162,450,500          140,109,200      
 
 Bangkok            40,041,300           18,418,460      
 Jakarta         3,066,339,000        3,632,493,917    
 Manila                162,118               91,858    
 Ho Chi Minh            50,656               73,261

