SE Asia Stocks-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok
January 25, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Friday, with the Philippines ending close to its
previous record and Thailand at a fresh 17-1/2 year high amid
selective buying in large-caps such as Ayala Corp and
Bangkok Bank Pcl.
    Philippine Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent at
6,167.64, just below its record close of 6,171.70 set on Monday.
 Thai SET index rose 0.9 percent to 1.461.41, its
highest close since July 1995, with Bangkok Bank shares up
almost 4 percent to their five-month highs.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.6 percent
at 3,269.31, the highest close in more than two years. Malaysia
 edged up 0.11 percent. It fell 2.3 percent in the week,
as the region's worst performer, amid concerns about the
country's upcoming election.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index jumped 3.5
percent on the day, pushing up gains for the week to 3.1
percent, outperforming Southeast Asian peers. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.03        433.28       +0.19
 Singapore          3269.31       3248.39       +0.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.13       1635.25       +0.11
 Bangkok            1461.41       1449.09       +0.85
 Jakarta            4437.60       4418.73       +0.43
 Manila             6167.64       6117.27       +0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         468.09        452.40       +3.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.03        424.10       +2.34
 Singapore          3269.31       3167.08       +3.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.13       1688.95       -3.07
 Bangkok            1461.41       1391.93       +4.99
 Jakarta            4437.60       4316.69       +2.80
 Manila             6167.64       5812.73       +6.11
 Ho Chi Minh         468.09        413.73      +13.14
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         205,184,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      166,116,900          140,767,437      
 
 Bangkok            20,925,679           20,032,414      
 Jakarta         4,053,652,500        3,586,663,133    
 Manila                 77,357               91,375    
 Ho Chi Minh            86,458               73,780

