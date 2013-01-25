SE Asia Stocks-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday, with the Philippines ending close to its previous record and Thailand at a fresh 17-1/2 year high amid selective buying in large-caps such as Ayala Corp and Bangkok Bank Pcl. Philippine Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent at 6,167.64, just below its record close of 6,171.70 set on Monday. Thai SET index rose 0.9 percent to 1.461.41, its highest close since July 1995, with Bangkok Bank shares up almost 4 percent to their five-month highs. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.6 percent at 3,269.31, the highest close in more than two years. Malaysia edged up 0.11 percent. It fell 2.3 percent in the week, as the region's worst performer, amid concerns about the country's upcoming election. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index jumped 3.5 percent on the day, pushing up gains for the week to 3.1 percent, outperforming Southeast Asian peers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.03 433.28 +0.19 Singapore 3269.31 3248.39 +0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1637.13 1635.25 +0.11 Bangkok 1461.41 1449.09 +0.85 Jakarta 4437.60 4418.73 +0.43 Manila 6167.64 6117.27 +0.82 Ho Chi Minh 468.09 452.40 +3.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.03 424.10 +2.34 Singapore 3269.31 3167.08 +3.23 Kuala Lumpur 1637.13 1688.95 -3.07 Bangkok 1461.41 1391.93 +4.99 Jakarta 4437.60 4316.69 +2.80 Manila 6167.64 5812.73 +6.11 Ho Chi Minh 468.09 413.73 +13.14 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 205,184,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 166,116,900 140,767,437 Bangkok 20,925,679 20,032,414 Jakarta 4,053,652,500 3,586,663,133 Manila 77,357 91,375 Ho Chi Minh 86,458 73,780