FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Monday, with the Philippines finishing near its previous record
high and Thailand at an over 18-year high on investor optimism
over improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S.
profit reports.
    Philippine Composite Index ended up 0.4 percent at
6,192.42, just below its record peak of 6,193.25 set on Friday. 
    Thai SET index rose 0.7 percent to 1,472.05, its
highest close since November 1994, led by banks with the shares
of Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial rising 5
percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.1
percent to its highest close in more than two years.
    In Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index 
jumped 2.4 percent on the day, pushing up gains for this month
to 15.92 percent, outperforming its Southeast Asian peers. 
    Indonesia, however, fell 0.5 percent led by
infrastructure shares with a foreign outflow of $6.8 million. 
    Malaysia was closed for a holiday on Monday. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.98        433.82       +0.04
 Singapore          3273.91       3269.31       +0.14
 Bangkok            1472.05       1461.41       +0.73
 Jakarta            4416.94       4437.60       -0.47
 Manila             6192.42       6167.64       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         479.60        468.09       +2.46
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.98        424.10       +2.32
 Singapore          3273.91       3167.08       +3.37
 Bangkok            1472.05       1391.93       +5.76
 Jakarta            4416.94       4316.69       +2.32
 Manila             6192.42       5812.73       +6.53
 Ho Chi Minh         479.60        413.73      +15.92
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         298,144,100          272,313,503      
 Bangkok            16,853,114           20,289,464      
 Jakarta         3,202,100,500        3,591,396,967    
 Manila                118,015               91,244    
 Ho Chi Minh           107,355               75,090

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.