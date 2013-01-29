FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record high with foreign inflows
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record high with foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on Tuesday, with the Philippines hitting a record high and the
region enjoyed foreign inflows ahead of more U.S. economic data
and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may
offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans.
    Philippine Composite Index ended 0.7 percent firmer
at a record closing high of 6,234.73 points, after hitting a
fresh intraday peak of 6,254.04.
    Thai SET index rose 0.5 percent to 1,478.77, its
highest close since November 1994.
    Manila saw a net foreign inflow of $31.9 million, Jakarta
received a net foreign buying of $20.4 million, and Kuala Lumpur
witnessed an inflow of $49.46 million. 
    Indonesia gained 0.5 percent and ended at 4439.03 
and Vietnam ended 0.9 percent higher at 484.01, a near
nine-month high. Malaysia ended steady.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times Index 
fell 0.4 percent to 3259.75. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.05        434.09       -0.01
 Singapore          3259.75       3273.91       -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.34       1637.13       +0.01
 Bangkok            1478.77       1472.05       +0.46
 Jakarta            4439.03       4416.94       +0.50
 Manila             6234.73       6192.42       +0.68
 Ho Chi Minh         484.01        479.60       +0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   434.05        424.10       +2.35
 Singapore          3259.75       3167.08       +2.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.34       1635.63       -3.06
 Bangkok            1478.77       1391.93       +6.24
 Jakarta            4437.03       4316.69       +2.83
 Manila             6234.73       5812.73       +7.26
 Ho Chi Minh         484.01        413.73      +16.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         226,406,700          272,316,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      171,974,200          140,934,420      
 
 Bangkok            12,068,463           20,613,620      
 Jakarta         3,478,500,000        3,554,628,767    
 Manila                208,580               91,440    
 Ho Chi Minh            88,111               77,198

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
