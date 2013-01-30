SE Asia Stocks-Manila hits record high for third day

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday, with the Philippines hitting a record high for the third day running and Thailand at a more than 18-year high ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The Philippine Composite Index ended 0.6 percent firmer at a record closing high of 6,271.23, after hitting a fresh intraday peak of 6,320.60. It touched new record closing highs in the last two sessions as well. A 1.4 percent gain in Philippines Long Distance Telephone Co and 1.6 percent rise in Ayala Land Inc boosted the index. The Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent, led by energy shares, to end at 1,490.82. This was its highest close since November 1994, despite net foreign selling of $47 million. Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended weaker with a 0.6 percent fall, but it saw foreign inflows of $37.34 million. Indonesia gained 0.3 percent and Vietnam ended 0.7 percent higher at a near nine-month high. Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.8 percent to a 15-month high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.40 433.77 +0.38 Singapore 3285.90 3259.75 +0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1627.73 1637.34 -0.59 Bangkok 1490.82 1478.77 +0.81 Jakarta 4452.98 4439.03 +0.31 Manila 6271.23 6234.73 +0.59 Ho Chi Minh 487.60 484.01 +0.74 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.40 424.10 +2.43 Singapore 3285.90 3167.08 +3.75 Kuala Lumpur 1627.73 1635.63 -0.48 Bangkok 1490.82 1391.93 +7.10 Jakarta 4452.98 4316.69 +3.16 Manila 6271.23 5812.73 +7.89 Ho Chi Minh 487.60 413.73 +17.85 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.