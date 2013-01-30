FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Manila hits record high for third day
January 30, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Manila hits record high for third day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on Wednesday, with the Philippines hitting a record high for the
third day running and Thailand at a more than 18-year high ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. 
    The Philippine Composite Index ended 0.6 percent
firmer at a record closing high of 6,271.23, after hitting a
fresh intraday peak of 6,320.60. It touched new record closing
highs in the last two sessions as well.
    A 1.4 percent gain in Philippines Long Distance Telephone Co
 and 1.6 percent rise in Ayala Land Inc boosted
the index. 
    The Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent, led by energy
shares, to end at 1,490.82. This was its highest close since
November 1994, despite net foreign selling of $47 million. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended weaker with a 0.6
percent fall, but it saw foreign inflows of $37.34 million. 
    Indonesia gained 0.3 percent and Vietnam 
ended 0.7 percent higher at a near nine-month high. Singapore's
Straits Times Index gained 0.8 percent to a 15-month
high.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.40        433.77       +0.38
 Singapore          3285.90       3259.75       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.73       1637.34       -0.59
 Bangkok            1490.82       1478.77       +0.81
 Jakarta            4452.98       4439.03       +0.31
 Manila             6271.23       6234.73       +0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         487.60        484.01       +0.74
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.40        424.10       +2.43
 Singapore          3285.90       3167.08       +3.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.73       1635.63       -0.48
 Bangkok            1490.82       1391.93       +7.10
 Jakarta            4452.98       4316.69       +3.16
 Manila             6271.23       5812.73       +7.89
 Ho Chi Minh         487.60        413.73      +17.85
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

