SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high
January 31, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
retreated on Thursday despite strong foreign inflows, snapping a
six-day gaining streak with the Philippines falling from a
record high amid concerns over the global economy on the
surprise contraction in the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter.
   The Philippine Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to
6242.74 from a record high, Thailand pulled back 1.1 percent to
1474.20 from a more-than 18-year high, and Singapore's Straits
Times Index lost 0.1 percent to 3282.66 from a 15-month
high.
    Malaysia and Indonesia ended flat, while
Vietnam, the region's best performing market this year,
fell 1.6 percent to 479.79 from its near nine-month high on
profit-taking pressure.
    But foreign inflows poured into the region with Malaysia
receiving $62.60 million, Manila and Jakarta witnessing $47.1
million net foreign buying each on Thursday.     
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.93        435.58       -0.84
 Singapore          3282.66       3259.75       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.55       1627.73       -0.01
 Bangkok            1474.20       1490.82       -1.11
 Jakarta            4453.70       4452.98       +0.02
 Manila             6242.74       6271.23       -0.45
 Ho Chi Minh         479.79        487.60       -1.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.93        424.10       +1.84
 Singapore          3282.66       3167.08       +3.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.55       1635.63       -3.64
 Bangkok            1474.20       1391.93       +5.91
 Jakarta            4453.70       4316.69       +3.17
 Manila             6242.74       5812.73       +7.40
 Ho Chi Minh         479.79        413.73      +16.02
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30
 days
 Singapore         365,155,600          272,313,503     
 
 Kuala Lumpur      201,263,000          141,436,240     
 
 Bangkok            11,749,704           20,573,015     
 
 Jakarta         4,987,693,000        3,475,191,450    
 Manila                133,427               97,307    
 Ho Chi Minh            80,501               79,225

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
