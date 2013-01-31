SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Thursday despite strong foreign inflows, snapping a six-day gaining streak with the Philippines falling from a record high amid concerns over the global economy on the surprise contraction in the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter. The Philippine Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 6242.74 from a record high, Thailand pulled back 1.1 percent to 1474.20 from a more-than 18-year high, and Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 0.1 percent to 3282.66 from a 15-month high. Malaysia and Indonesia ended flat, while Vietnam, the region's best performing market this year, fell 1.6 percent to 479.79 from its near nine-month high on profit-taking pressure. But foreign inflows poured into the region with Malaysia receiving $62.60 million, Manila and Jakarta witnessing $47.1 million net foreign buying each on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.93 435.58 -0.84 Singapore 3282.66 3259.75 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1627.55 1627.73 -0.01 Bangkok 1474.20 1490.82 -1.11 Jakarta 4453.70 4452.98 +0.02 Manila 6242.74 6271.23 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 479.79 487.60 -1.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.93 424.10 +1.84 Singapore 3282.66 3167.08 +3.65 Kuala Lumpur 1627.55 1635.63 -3.64 Bangkok 1474.20 1391.93 +5.91 Jakarta 4453.70 4316.69 +3.17 Manila 6242.74 5812.73 +7.40 Ho Chi Minh 479.79 413.73 +16.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 365,155,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 201,263,000 141,436,240 Bangkok 11,749,704 20,573,015 Jakarta 4,987,693,000 3,475,191,450 Manila 133,427 97,307 Ho Chi Minh 80,501 79,225