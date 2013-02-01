FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; Thailand at 18-yr peak
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; Thailand at 18-yr peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Friday, helped by banking stocks, with the Philippines and
Indonesia rising to a record high while Thailand hitting a more
than 18-year high ahead of a raft of major U.S. and European
economic data. 
    The Philippine Composite Index closed 1.2 percent to
its record closing high of 6,318.61 after hitting an intraday
high of 6,342.72. 
    Indonesia, which enjoyed a foreign inflow of $75.84
million on the day, rose 0.6 percent to a new record closing
peak of 4,481.63 after hitting a fresh intraday high of
4,519.46.
    Investors will be looking at the economic outlook with the
release of January data on factory activity across the euro area
to be followed by the latest U.S. jobs report at 1330 GMT and a
national report on the state of American manufacturers.
    Thailand index closed 1.7 percent firmer at
1,499.22, its highest since November, 1994, led by energy and
banking shares. 
    Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this
year, gained 0.8 percent with a 7.3 million foreign inflow,
while Singapore rose 0.3 percent to its highest since
November 2010. 
    Malaysia, the worst performer of the region for the
year, was closed for a holiday. 
    For Asian Companies click:  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.72        431.82       +0.90
 Singapore          3291.14       3282.66       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur         ---         1627.55        --- 
 Bangkok            1499.22       1474.20       +1.70
 Jakarta            4481.63       4453.70       +0.63
 Manila             6318.61       6242.74       +1.22
 Ho Chi Minh         483.42        479.79       +0.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.72        424.10       +2.74
 Singapore          3291.14       3167.08       +3.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.55       1635.63       -3.64
 Bangkok            1499.22       1391.93       +7.71
 Jakarta            4481.63       4316.69       +3.82
 Manila             6318.61       5812.73       +8.70
 Ho Chi Minh         483.42        413.73      +16.84
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30
 days
 Singapore         225,123,800          272,313,503     
 
 Kuala Lumpur          ---              143,969,197     
 
 Bangkok            20,802,328           20,613,513     
 
 Jakarta         4,419,154,500        3,484,125,600    
 Manila                119,497              100,689    
 Ho Chi Minh            76,845               80,163

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.