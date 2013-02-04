FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record high
#Energy
February 4, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Monday amid positive global sentiment, with
selective buying in banks and large caps sending the Philippine
and Indonesian indexes to a record close and Thailand breaking
the 1,500 barrier to a more than 18-year high. 
    Outperforming the region, the Philippine index 
climbed 1.9 percent to 6,435.98, topping Friday's record finish
of 6,318.61. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.2
percent at 4,490.57, a record close.
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.5 percent at
1,506.37, the highest close since November 1994 as investors
bought blue chips seen as laggards such as PTT Pcl and
Kasikornbank Pcl 
    Banking shares such as BDO Unibank Inc and PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia led among gainers in the Philippine
and Indonesian bourses.
    The Thai stock market took in foreign inflows of 864.93
million Thai baht ($29.02 million) and Malaysian bourse reported
218.59 million ringgit ($70.35 million) worth of inflows on
Monday, stock exchange data showed.   
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.82        436.11       +0.85
 Singapore          3297.37       3291.14       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1634.55       1627.55       +0.43
 Bangkok            1506.37       1499.22       +0.48
 Jakarta            4490.57       4481.63       +0.20
 Manila             6435.98       6318.61       +1.86
 Ho Chi Minh         482.38        483.42       -0.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.82        424.10       +3.71
 Singapore          3297.37       3167.08       +4.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1634.55       1688.95       -3.22
 Bangkok            1506.37       1391.93       +8.22
 Jakarta            4490.57       4316.69       +4.03
 Manila             6435.98       5812.73      +10.72
 Ho Chi Minh         482.38        413.73      +16.59
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         231,553,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      162,669,800          143,969,197      
 
 Bangkok            13,662,192           20,762,704      
 Jakarta         4,409,771,500        3,536,573,183    
 Manila                140,394              102,048    
 Ho Chi Minh            56,883               80,305

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
