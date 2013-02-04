SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record high

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Monday amid positive global sentiment, with selective buying in banks and large caps sending the Philippine and Indonesian indexes to a record close and Thailand breaking the 1,500 barrier to a more than 18-year high. Outperforming the region, the Philippine index climbed 1.9 percent to 6,435.98, topping Friday's record finish of 6,318.61. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent at 4,490.57, a record close. Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.5 percent at 1,506.37, the highest close since November 1994 as investors bought blue chips seen as laggards such as PTT Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl Banking shares such as BDO Unibank Inc and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia led among gainers in the Philippine and Indonesian bourses. The Thai stock market took in foreign inflows of 864.93 million Thai baht ($29.02 million) and Malaysian bourse reported 218.59 million ringgit ($70.35 million) worth of inflows on Monday, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.82 436.11 +0.85 Singapore 3297.37 3291.14 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1634.55 1627.55 +0.43 Bangkok 1506.37 1499.22 +0.48 Jakarta 4490.57 4481.63 +0.20 Manila 6435.98 6318.61 +1.86 Ho Chi Minh 482.38 483.42 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.82 424.10 +3.71 Singapore 3297.37 3167.08 +4.11 Kuala Lumpur 1634.55 1688.95 -3.22 Bangkok 1506.37 1391.93 +8.22 Jakarta 4490.57 4316.69 +4.03 Manila 6435.98 5812.73 +10.72 Ho Chi Minh 482.38 413.73 +16.59 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,553,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 162,669,800 143,969,197 Bangkok 13,662,192 20,762,704 Jakarta 4,409,771,500 3,536,573,183 Manila 140,394 102,048 Ho Chi Minh 56,883 80,305