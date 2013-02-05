SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4 GDP

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as weaknesses in broader Asia prompted profit-taking, with Singapore falling to a one-week low while Indonesia ending off record high after weaker-than-expected fourth quarter GDP data. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent at 3,272.66, the lowest close since Jan. 29, matching a 0.9 percent fall in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. Jakarta's Composite index eased 0.3 percent to 4,479.44, climbing at one point to an intraday record of 4,492.53 and after Monday's record finish of 4,490.57. Stocks in Malaysia and Thailand recouped most of their early losses amid late buying into battered energy names such as PTT Pcl and Petronas Gas Bhd. Malaysia's index edged down 0.07 percent to 1,633.35 and Thai index eased 0.04 percent to 1,505.72. The Philippines pared early losses to rise 0.5 percent to 6,470.49, topping Monday's record finish of 6,435.98. Valuations of some Southeast Asian blue chips has recently increased amid optimism about 2013 earnings growth. "Last week, MSCI Thailand 2013 consensus earnings growth estimates were revised up the most by 35 basis points, followed by MSCI Singapore by 3 bps," Morgan Stanley Research said in its ASEAN weekly chartbook dated Feb. 1. "During the last one month, PER for Indonesia has increased the most, by 3 percent... MSCI Thailand is currently trading at 16 percent premium to its 7-year average at 12.0x," it said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.63 439.66 -0.46 Singapore 3272.66 3297.37 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1633.35 1634.55 -0.07 Bangkok 1505.72 1506.37 -0.04 Jakarta 4479.44 4490.57 -0.25 Manila 6470.49 6435.98 +0.54 Ho Chi Minh 477.36 482.38 -1.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.63 424.10 +3.19 Singapore 3272.66 3167.08 +3.33 Kuala Lumpur 1633.35 1688.95 -3.29 Bangkok 1505.72 1391.93 +8.17 Jakarta 4479.44 4316.69 +3.77 Manila 6470.49 5812.73 +11.32 Ho Chi Minh 477.36 413.73 +15.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 210,531,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 115,757,400 145,664,123 Bangkok 11,478,120 20,834,124 Jakarta 5,858,776,500 3,572,919,417 Manila 138,342 104,400 Ho Chi Minh 63,407 79,438