FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4 GDP
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 5, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4 GDP

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Tuesday as weaknesses in broader Asia
prompted profit-taking, with Singapore falling to a one-week low
while Indonesia ending off record high after
weaker-than-expected fourth quarter GDP data.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8
percent at 3,272.66, the lowest close since Jan. 29, matching a
0.9 percent fall in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan.
    Jakarta's Composite index eased 0.3 percent to
4,479.44, climbing at one point to an intraday record of
4,492.53 and after Monday's record finish of 4,490.57.
 
    Stocks in Malaysia and Thailand recouped most of their early
losses amid late buying into battered energy names such as PTT
Pcl and Petronas Gas Bhd.
    Malaysia's index edged down 0.07 percent to 1,633.35
and Thai index eased 0.04 percent to 1,505.72. The
Philippines pared early losses to rise 0.5 percent to
6,470.49, topping Monday's record finish of 6,435.98.
    Valuations of some Southeast Asian blue chips has recently
increased amid optimism about 2013 earnings growth.
    "Last week, MSCI Thailand 2013 consensus earnings growth
estimates were revised up the most by 35 basis points, followed
by MSCI Singapore by 3 bps," Morgan Stanley Research said in its
ASEAN weekly chartbook dated Feb. 1.
    "During the last one month, PER for Indonesia has increased
the most, by 3 percent... MSCI Thailand is currently trading at
16 percent premium to its 7-year average at 12.0x," it said.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.63        439.66       -0.46
 Singapore          3272.66       3297.37       -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.35       1634.55       -0.07
 Bangkok            1505.72       1506.37       -0.04
 Jakarta            4479.44       4490.57       -0.25
 Manila             6470.49       6435.98       +0.54
 Ho Chi Minh         477.36        482.38       -1.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.63        424.10       +3.19
 Singapore          3272.66       3167.08       +3.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.35       1688.95       -3.29
 Bangkok            1505.72       1391.93       +8.17
 Jakarta            4479.44       4316.69       +3.77
 Manila             6470.49       5812.73      +11.32
 Ho Chi Minh         477.36        413.73      +15.38
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         210,531,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,757,400          145,664,123      
 
 Bangkok            11,478,120           20,834,124      
 Jakarta         5,858,776,500        3,572,919,417    
 Manila                138,342              104,400    
 Ho Chi Minh            63,407               79,438

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.