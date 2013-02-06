FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads regional loss; weak results hit shares
#Asia
February 6, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads regional loss; weak results hit shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's main index hit a
two-month closing low on Wednesday as weak quarterly results
weighed on shares such as Digi.Com Bhd while most
other Southeast Asian stocks ended off their day's highs amid
profit taking in recent gainers.
    Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to
1,614.14, the lowest close since Dec. 5, led by a 5.3 percent
drop in Digi shares. The telecoms firm reported a fall in
fourth-quarter earnings after market hours. 
    Malaysia was Southeast Asia's worst performer with a
year-to-date loss of 4.4 percent. Retail and foreign investors
were net sellers worth $37.23 million and $21.05 million,
respectively, the Malaysian bourse said.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.4 percent at
1,500.35, extending losses for a second session. The Philippine
index eased 0.6 percent to 6,431.35 after Tuesday's
record close of 6,470.49.
    Singapore's Strait Times Index edged up 0.12
percent to 3,276.53, paring some early gains, weighed by a 3.8
percent fall in SIA Engineering Co Ltd after it
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. 
    Outperforming the region, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's
VN Index posted its biggest rise in more than a week, up
2.3 percent at 488.36, on a positive economic outlook and low
valuations, analysts said. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.67        437.70       -0.01
 Singapore          3276.53       3272.66       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.14       1633.35       -1.18
 Bangkok            1500.35       1505.72       -0.36
 Jakarta            4498.98       4479.44       +0.44
 Manila             6431.35       6470.49       -0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         488.36        477.36       +2.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.67        424.10       +3.20
 Singapore          3276.53       3167.08       +3.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.14       1688.95       -4.43
 Bangkok            1500.35       1391.93       +7.79
 Jakarta            4498.98       4316.69       +4.22
 Manila             6431.35       5812.73      +10.64
 Ho Chi Minh         488.36        413.73      +18.04
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         187,431,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      205,389,100          144,291,167      
 
 Bangkok            14,410,563           20,831,908      
 Jakarta         5,121,691,000        3,657,798,917    
 Manila                136,048              106,254    
 Ho Chi Minh            65,146               78,991

