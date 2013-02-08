FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of holiday
February 8, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly flat-to-slightly higher on Friday, with selective
buying in mid-caps such as Genting Singapore Plc and
Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd lifting sharemarkets in
Singapore and Malaysia.
    Trading volume fell across the region ahead of Lunar New
Year holidays in Asia, with Singapore and Malaysia both shut on
Monday and Tuesday while Vietnam is closed Feb. 11-15.
 
    Investors sold rallying markets such as the Philippines and
Indonesia, pulling them off all-time highs. Recent gainers such
as Manila Water Co. Inc fell for a second session, down
1.3 percent, after hitting a record close on Wednesday.
    The Philippine Composite Index ended nearly flat at
6,458.67, climbing at one point to an intraday high of 6,489.90.
It is still up 2.2 percent on the week, among the region's
outperformers.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.26 percent at
4,491.27, after having closed at a record high of 4,503.15 in
the previous session. JP Morgan upgraded Indonesia to
'overweight', joining Thailand and the Philippines which are
also on its 'overweight' list. 
    Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.17 percent on the
day. It ended the week 0.13 percent lower after a 3-week gaining
streak. Large-cap counters such as PTT Pcl and Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl underperformed the broader market.
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.05        438.29       +0.17
 Singapore          3270.30       3261.77       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.80       1619.57       +0.26
 Bangkok            1497.30       1499.81       -0.17
 Jakarta            4491.27       4503.15       -0.26
 Manila             6458.67       6459.99       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         494.03        490.62       +0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.05        424.10       +3.53
 Singapore          3270.30       3167.08       +3.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.80       1688.95       -3.86
 Bangkok            1497.30       1391.93       +7.57
 Jakarta            4491.27       4316.69       +4.04
 Manila             6458.67       5812.73      +11.11
 Ho Chi Minh         494.03        413.73      +19.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         271,070,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      139,284,500          148,611,217      
 
 Bangkok            13,391,245           21,269,044      
 Jakarta         3,555,402,000        3,730,109,233    
 Manila                 91,146              109,162    
 Ho Chi Minh            60,722               79,465

