SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam up ahead of holiday

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed mostly flat-to-slightly higher on Friday, with selective buying in mid-caps such as Genting Singapore Plc and Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd lifting sharemarkets in Singapore and Malaysia. Trading volume fell across the region ahead of Lunar New Year holidays in Asia, with Singapore and Malaysia both shut on Monday and Tuesday while Vietnam is closed Feb. 11-15. Investors sold rallying markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia, pulling them off all-time highs. Recent gainers such as Manila Water Co. Inc fell for a second session, down 1.3 percent, after hitting a record close on Wednesday. The Philippine Composite Index ended nearly flat at 6,458.67, climbing at one point to an intraday high of 6,489.90. It is still up 2.2 percent on the week, among the region's outperformers. Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.26 percent at 4,491.27, after having closed at a record high of 4,503.15 in the previous session. JP Morgan upgraded Indonesia to 'overweight', joining Thailand and the Philippines which are also on its 'overweight' list. Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.17 percent on the day. It ended the week 0.13 percent lower after a 3-week gaining streak. Large-cap counters such as PTT Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl underperformed the broader market. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.05 438.29 +0.17 Singapore 3270.30 3261.77 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1623.80 1619.57 +0.26 Bangkok 1497.30 1499.81 -0.17 Jakarta 4491.27 4503.15 -0.26 Manila 6458.67 6459.99 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 494.03 490.62 +0.70 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.05 424.10 +3.53 Singapore 3270.30 3167.08 +3.26 Kuala Lumpur 1623.80 1688.95 -3.86 Bangkok 1497.30 1391.93 +7.57 Jakarta 4491.27 4316.69 +4.04 Manila 6458.67 5812.73 +11.11 Ho Chi Minh 494.03 413.73 +19.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 271,070,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 139,284,500 148,611,217 Bangkok 13,391,245 21,269,044 Jakarta 3,555,402,000 3,730,109,233 Manila 91,146 109,162 Ho Chi Minh 60,722 79,465