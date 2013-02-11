FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Manila retreat in holiday-thinned trade
February 11, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Manila retreat in holiday-thinned trade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Philippine and Thai stocks
failed to hold on to earlier gains to fall on Monday, amid
selling in recent gainers such as Ayala Land Inc and
Bangkok Bank Pcl while Indonesia posted modest gains,
led by energy names such as United Tractors Tbk.
    Sharemarkets took a breather in the Lunar New Year holiday
in subdued trade in Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
shut.
    The Philippine main index ended down 0.01 percent at
6,458.01 after touching an all-time high of 6500.08. Manila
still hovered near a record close of 6,470.49 hit on Feb. 5 and
remained in the overbought territory, while its 14-day relative
strength index (RSI) closed at 75.8 on Monday.
    Bangkok's SET index fell 0.6 percent, extending its
loss for a fifth session and taking the index's 14-day RSI to
66.52, below the overbought mark of 70 and above.
    Jakarta's Composite index was up 0.3 percent, helped
by selective buying in market laggards, including resources
shares. Its year-to-date gain was 4.3 percent, still
underperforming most others in Southeast Asia.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.57        438.97       -0.09
 Singapore           closed       3270.30         --  
 Kuala Lumpur        closed       1623.80         -- 
 Bangkok            1489.11       1497.30       -0.55
 Jakarta            4503.25       4491.27       +0.27 
 Manila             6458.01       6458.67       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        494.03         -- 
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.57        424.10       +3.41
 Singapore           closed       3167.08       +3.26
 Kuala Lumpur        closed       1688.95       -3.86
 Bangkok            1489.11       1391.93       +6.98
 Jakarta            4503.25       4316.69       +4.32  
 Manila             6458.01       5812.73      +11.10
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        413.73      +19.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Bangkok            14,883,642           21,352,900      
 Jakarta         2,779,326,000        3,763,004,150    
 Manila                 65,059              110,850

