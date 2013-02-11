SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Manila retreat in holiday-thinned trade

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Philippine and Thai stocks failed to hold on to earlier gains to fall on Monday, amid selling in recent gainers such as Ayala Land Inc and Bangkok Bank Pcl while Indonesia posted modest gains, led by energy names such as United Tractors Tbk. Sharemarkets took a breather in the Lunar New Year holiday in subdued trade in Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam shut. The Philippine main index ended down 0.01 percent at 6,458.01 after touching an all-time high of 6500.08. Manila still hovered near a record close of 6,470.49 hit on Feb. 5 and remained in the overbought territory, while its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) closed at 75.8 on Monday. Bangkok's SET index fell 0.6 percent, extending its loss for a fifth session and taking the index's 14-day RSI to 66.52, below the overbought mark of 70 and above. Jakarta's Composite index was up 0.3 percent, helped by selective buying in market laggards, including resources shares. Its year-to-date gain was 4.3 percent, still underperforming most others in Southeast Asia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.57 438.97 -0.09 Singapore closed 3270.30 -- Kuala Lumpur closed 1623.80 -- Bangkok 1489.11 1497.30 -0.55 Jakarta 4503.25 4491.27 +0.27 Manila 6458.01 6458.67 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.57 424.10 +3.41 Singapore closed 3167.08 +3.26 Kuala Lumpur closed 1688.95 -3.86 Bangkok 1489.11 1391.93 +6.98 Jakarta 4503.25 4316.69 +4.32 Manila 6458.01 5812.73 +11.10 Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 14,883,642 21,352,900 Jakarta 2,779,326,000 3,763,004,150 Manila 65,059 110,850