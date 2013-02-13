FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila, Jakarta at record close
February 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila, Jakarta at record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose to
new highs on Wednesday amid selective buying in the reporting
season, with Singapore Telecommunications lifting the
city-state's share market and Ayala Land Inc leading a
rally in the Philippines.
    The region broadly saw light trading volume as major markets
in Asia such as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong remain closed for
the Lunar New Year holiday. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.9
percent at 3,301.04, the highest close since November 2010.
SingTel ended up 0.8 percent, gaining as much as 1.4 percent at
one point, ahead of its third quarter earnings on Thursday.
    The Philippine index rose 1.1 percent to 6,527.99,
marking an all-time closing high for the fourth time this month.
Developer Ayala Land jumped 4.6 percent after it reported a 27
percent rise in 2012 profit to a record level. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at
4,571.57, also a record high. Malaysia's index rose 0.5
percent to a week high of 1,631.16, with foreigners buying
shares worth a net $65.84 million, stock exchange data showed.
    Bangkok's SET index climbed 1.7 percent to 1,514.11,
the highest close in more than 18 years. It was among the
overbought markets in the region, with a 14-day relative
strength index (RSI) at 73.57 at the close. A level higher than
70 indicates an overbought market.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.19        439.04       +0.95
 Singapore          3301.04       3270.30       +0.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.16       1623.80       +0.45
 Bangkok            1514.11       1488.95       +1.69
 Jakarta            4571.57       4548.24       +0.51
 Manila             6527.99       6459.93       +1.05
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        494.03         --  
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.19        424.10       +4.50
 Singapore          3301.04       3167.08       +4.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.16       1688.95       -3.42
 Bangkok            1514.11       1391.93       +8.78
 Jakarta            4571.57       4316.69       +5.90
 Manila             6527.99       5812.73      +12.31
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        413.73      +19.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore              n/a             272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,958,000          149,213,700      
 
 Bangkok            20,058,322           21,301,694      
 Jakarta         5,148,064,000        3,828,412,033    
 Manila                 77,553              111,518

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
