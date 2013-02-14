FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to new peak
#Basic Materials
February 14, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to new peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Thursday, with the Philippines coming off an
intraday record as reports of a landslide hit mining shares and
Indonesia closing at a record high, led by PT Bumi Resources Tbk
.
    The Philippine main index ended 0.22 percent down at
6,513.41, hitting a peak of 6,542.51 at one point, with shares
in Semirara Mining Corp dropping 8 percent following
reports of a landslide at its coal mine in central Philippines.
    Manila saw broad buying interest in large caps, with Manila
Electric Co and Ayala Corp among the gainers.
The Philippines set a record close for the fourth time this
month on Wednesday as foreigners led buyers.
    Manila saw net foreign buying of $160 million this month to
Wednesday, trailing Indonesia's month-to-date net foreign buying
of $488 million and Malaysia's $195 million.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to
4,588.67, breaching Wednesday's 4,571.57 record finish. Coal
exporter Bumi surged 26.4 percent after it requested a takeover
panel to expedite inquiry into the creation of parent coal miner
Bumi.
    The Thai stock market has lagged its peers, seeing net
foreign selling of $373 million this month. The benchmark SET
index climbed 0.8 percent to a fresh 18-year closing
high of 1,526.74.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.22        443.23       -0.45
 Singapore          3290.47       3301.04       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1630.89       1631.16       -0.02
 Bangkok            1526.74       1514.11       +0.83
 Jakarta            4588.67       4571.57       +0.37
 Manila             6513.41       6527.99       -0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        494.03         --  
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.22        424.10       +4.04
 Singapore          3290.47       3167.08       +3.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1630.89       1688.95       -3.44
 Bangkok            1526.74       1391.93       +9.69
 Jakarta            4588.67       4316.69       +6.30
 Manila             6513.41       5812.73      +12.05
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        413.73      +19.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,903,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      141,237,100          150,521,923      
 
 Bangkok            12,202,191           21,484,414      
 Jakarta         8,383,280,500        3,899,998,500    
 Manila                113,901               79,502

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
