FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 15, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks set a record
high for a fifth straight session on Friday led by large caps
such as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia while others ended
mixed as a revival in worries about global economic growth
weighed on broader Asia. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 0.5 percent at
4,609.79, rising 2.6 percent on the week, making it Southeast
Asia's best performer. The market received $155 million of net
foreign inflows in the week to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    Philippine Composite Index shares ended the day up
0.13 percent at 6,521.64, still below a record finish of
6,527.99 hit early in the week.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both ended at one-week low
in light trading volumes. Singapore's Straits Times Index
 edged down 0.2 percent at 3283.07 and Kuala Lumpur's
Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 1,627.93.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares
worth a net $27 million on the day.
    Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent to 1,521.52. It
still gained 1.6 percent on the week, the region's second best,
with domestic institutions leading buyers. The market posted $69
million in foreign selling in the week to Thursday, data showed.
    Foreign investors have slowed new investment as they waited
for the Bank of Thailand's (Monetary Policy Committee) MPC
meeting to review its benchmark interest rate on Feb. 20. Most
economists have expected the MPC to maintain the rate at 2.75
percent.
    "Next week, the SET index movement will mainly rely on
internal factors; the fourth quarter GDP, the MPC meeting and
the earnings - dividend payout announcements," broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities said in a report.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.70        441.13       -0.32
 Singapore          3283.07       3290.47       -0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.93       1630.89       -0.18
 Bangkok            1521.52       1526.74       -0.34
 Jakarta            4609.79       4588.67       +0.46
 Manila             6521.64       6513.41       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        494.03         -- 
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.70        424.10       +3.68
 Singapore          3283.07       3167.08       +3.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.93       1688.95       -3.61
 Bangkok            1521.52       1391.93       +9.31
 Jakarta            4609.79       4316.69       +6.79
 Manila             6521.64       5812.73      +12.20
 Ho Chi Minh         closed        413.73      +19.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         200,135,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,597,500          153,285,277      
 
 Bangkok            13,171,749           21,404,895      
 Jakarta         6,716,605,000        4,071,126,800    
 Manila                149,676              111,325

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.