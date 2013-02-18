FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak
February 18, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly higher on Monday, with the Philippines scaling a
fresh peak as strong earnings lifted shopping mall developer SM
Prime Holdings Inc.  Thai index was bolstered by
robust fourth-quarter economic numbers.
    The Philippine index was up 0.67 percent at 6565.23,
surpassing its last week's 6,527.99 record close. Shares in SM
Prime, which exceeded its 2012 profit growth target for a second
straight year, closed at a record high of 18.88 peso, up 3.2
percent. 
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.12 percent at
1,523.29.
    The market saw selective buying in consumer names such as CP
All Pcl after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter
GDP numbers which also stemmed from better-than-expected gains
in private consumption. 
    Singapore edged up 0.15 percent at 3,288.14, led by
a 1.5 percent gain in Olam International Ltd.
    Indonesia ended nearly flat at 4,612.05, with coal
miner Bumi Resources Tbk among
outperformers. 
    Vietnamese stocks ended nearly unchanged at 493.95 in
low volumes as most traders are yet to return from a holiday.
 
    Malaysian shares bucked the regional trend to fall
0.43 percent with financial shares such as RHB Capital Bhd
 falling 1.4 percent.
    Local retail investors and domestic institutions sold shares
worth a net 23.65 million ringgit ($7.64 million) and 9.91
million ringgit ($3.20 million) respectively, countering foreign
net buying on the day, the Malaysian bourse said.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.89        436.66       +0.05
 Singapore          3288.14       3283.07       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1620.93       1627.93       -0.43
 Bangkok            1523.29       1521.52       +0.12
 Jakarta            4612.05       4609.79       +0.05
 Manila             6565.23       6521.64       +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         493.95        494.03       -0.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.89        424.10       +3.72
 Singapore          3288.14       3167.08       +3.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1620.93       1688.95       -4.03
 Bangkok            1523.29       1391.93       +9.44
 Jakarta            4612.05       4316.69       +6.84
 Manila             6565.23       5812.73      +12.95
 Ho Chi Minh         493.95        413.73      +19.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         152,887,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       87,249,100          153,276,933      
 
 Bangkok            18,538,693           21,231,708      
 Jakarta         5,892,091,500        4,149,787,817    
 Manila                177,358              111,529    
 Ho Chi Minh            69,424               79,502

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
