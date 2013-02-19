FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others mixed
#Asia
February 19, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines stock market gained to a
record on Tuesday led by property developer Ayala Land Inc
 on foreign inflows, while others ended mixed ahead of
German economic data, which may provide investors some direction
after last week's weaker euro zone data. 
    The Philippine index, which saw a net foreign inflow
of $17.7 million, hit a fresh all-time high of 6,632.56 points,
before ending 0.85 percent up at 6,620.72, surpassing its
previous record close of 6,582.51 on Monday.
    Shares in Ayala Land, the largest property developer in the
Philippines, which posted a 27 percent rise in net profit last
week, gained 2.9 percent to its record high of 31.8 peso.
 
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.58 percent to 1,532.07,
to hit an 18-year high as domestic institutions bought large cap
stocks, but volume was light as investors were cautious ahead of
a central bank rate review. 
    A 1.4 percent gain in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
. helped boost its overall Straight Times Index
 to end 0.2 percent up at 3295.77.
    Malaysia and Indonesia lost 0.4 percent and
0.2 percent respectively despite foreign inflows. Jakarta saw a
net foreign buying of $74.5 million, while Kuala Lumpur
witnessed $9.85 million of inflows on Tuesday. 
    Vietnam, the region's best market this year, ended
0.6 percent weaker at 490.78.     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.39        439.89       +0.11
 Singapore          3295.77       3288.14       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1615.07       1620.93       -0.36
 Bangkok            1532.07       1523.29       +0.58
 Jakarta            4602.06       4612.05       -0.22
 Manila             6620.72       6565.23       +0.85
 Ho Chi Minh         490.78        493.95       -0.64
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.39        424.10       +3.84
 Singapore          3295.77       3167.08       +4.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1615.07       1688.95       -4.37
 Bangkok            1532.07       1391.93      +10.07
 Jakarta            4602.06       4316.69       +6.61
 Manila             6620.72       5812.73      +13.90
 Ho Chi Minh         490.78        413.73      +18.62
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         213,124,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      111,521,200          152,618,783      
 
 Bangkok            15,810,746           21,152,415      
 Jakarta        12,259,320,500        4,224,797,217    
 Manila                145,829              111,898    
 Ho Chi Minh           104,488               79,168

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
