SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at 19-year high
February 20, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at 19-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly
gained on Wednesday, with the Philippines and Indonesian stock
markets hitting a record high, while Thailand ended at a 19-year
peak as an improving global economic outlook helped boost
investor appetite for risky assets.
    The Philippine index, which saw a net foreign inflow
of $7.5 million, hit a fresh all-time high of 6,690.00 points,
before ending 0.42 percent up at 6,648.57, surpassing its
previous record close of 6,632.56 on Tuesday.
    Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to hit a new record
high close of 4,634.45 with a foreign inflow of $28.1 million,
led by property shares, Reuters data showed. 
    Bangkok's SET index jumped 0.95 percent to 1,546.64,
to hit a 19-year closing high after the Thai central bank
expectedly maintained its policy interest rate and said the
economy could grow more than forecast this year. 
    Singapore ended 0.4 percent firmer at 3,308.89,
while Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse and the best
performer this year, gained 0.8 percent at 494.83. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended 0.1 percent weaker
at 1613.33 with a net foreign outflow of $6.93 million, the
stock market data showed.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.94        440.41       +0.57
 Singapore          3308.89       3295.77       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.33       1615.07       -0.11
 Bangkok            1546.64       1532.07       +0.95
 Jakarta            4634.45       4602.06       +0.70
 Manila             6648.57       6620.72       +0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         494.83        490.78       +0.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.94        424.10       +4.44
 Singapore          3308.89       3167.08       +4.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.33       1688.95       -4.37
 Bangkok            1546.64       1391.93      +11.11
 Jakarta            4634.51       4316.69       +7.36
 Manila             6648.57       5812.73      +14.38
 Ho Chi Minh         494.83        413.73      +19.60
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         201,205,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      151,813,800          151,986,220      
 
 Bangkok            15,535,127           21,284,398      
 Jakarta         8,067,151,000        4,499,509,767    
 Manila                183,924              112,205    
 Ho Chi Minh            78,547               79,840

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
