FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off record close
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 21, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell
on Wednesday with Indonesia coming off record high close and
Thailand retreating from a 19-year high, on worries that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could prematurely wind down its bond-buying
programme.
    The minutes from the Fed's January meeting showed many
officials voiced concern over potential costs of more asset
purchases, suggesting that the programme, known as QE, may slow
before the pick-up in hiring it was intended to deliver.
    Indonesia, after hitting a record high of 4,656.13
points in intraday trading, ended tad weaker, falling 0.04
percent to 4,632.04 from the previous day's all-time closing
high, led by mining and finance shares.
    Jakarta also enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $78.5 million
on Thursday. 
    Thailand fell 1.2 percent to 1528.74 from a 19-year
high, led by 2.3 percent fall in top energy firm PTT PCL
. 
    Singapore fell 0.64 percent, weighed by a 2.7
percent fall in property developer CapitaLand Ltd 
after it posted a 45 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit.
 
    Vietnam, the region's best performer, plummeted as
much as 3.7 percent to close at a near four-week low led by
banks. 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine index hit a record
closing high of 6,667.41 points with a 0.28 percent gain, while
Malaysia's edged up marginally with a 0.04 percent gain
helped by $17.96 million net foreign buying.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.38        442.84       -1.23
 Singapore          3287.60       3308.89       -0.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.05       1613.33       +0.04
 Bangkok            1528.74       1546.64       -1.16
 Jakarta            4632.40       4634.45       -0.04
 Manila             6667.41       6648.57       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         476.73        494.83       -3.66
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.38        424.10       +3.13
 Singapore          3287.60       3167.08       +3.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.05       1688.95       -4.43
 Bangkok            1528.74       1391.93       +9.83
 Jakarta            4632.40       4316.69       +7.31
 Manila             6667.41       5812.73      +14.70
 Ho Chi Minh         494.83        413.73      +19.60
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         244,282,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      168,710,400          153,576,360      
 
 Bangkok            18,500,492           21,220,657      
 Jakarta         6,886,319,000        4,607,214,967    
 Manila                196,377              113,026    
 Ho Chi Minh           123,305               80,315

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.