SE Asia Stocks-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record close
February 25, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday as investors bought shares in companies such as
Genting Singapore Plc and PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk
 that showed strong quarterly results with rosier
earnings prospects.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 0.02 percent
higher at 3288.76, with Genting among the top performers. It
rose 1.9 percent, adding on Friday's 3.7 percent rise after the
casino operator's results came above market
estimates. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained nearly 1 percent to
4696.11, a record close, with shares in Bank Mandiri up 2.1
percent. For earnings report, click 
    The Philippine main index hit a record finish of
6,721.33, up 0.8 percent. Malaysia's benchmark index 
ended near a one-week high of 1,627.35, up 0.3 percent and
Vietnam rose 1.3 percent to 483.69. 
    The Thai stock market was shut for a market holiday,
and reopens on Tuesday. 
    The region for the most part saw light trading volume as
concerns over the pace of the global economic recovery weighed.
 
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.16 percent by 0930 GMT.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.40        441.63       +0.40
 Singapore          3288.76       3288.13       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.35       1622.08       +0.32
 Bangkok             closed       1540.13         -- 
 Jakarta            4696.11       4651.12       +0.97
 Manila             6721.33       6665.06       +0.84
 Ho Chi Minh         483.69        477.69       +1.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.30        424.10       +4.53
 Singapore          3288.76       3167.08       +3.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1627.35       1688.95       -3.65
 Bangkok             closed       1391.93      +10.65
 Jakarta            4696.11       4316.69       +8.79
 Manila             6721.33       5812.73      +15.63
 Ho Chi Minh         483.69        413.73      +16.91
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         243,464,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      134,575,200          153,679,333      
 
 Jakarta         5,948,816,500        4,807,426,367    
 Manila                112,597              116,854    
 Ho Chi Minh            46,619               82,515

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
