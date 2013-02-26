FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday on profit-booking in recent gainers such as PT
Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and Ayala Land Inc 
after Italy's inconclusive election fuelled concerns of a
resurgent euro zone debt crisis.
    Jakarta's Composite Index lost 0.7 percent to
4,663.03 with Bank Mandiri fell 0.5 percent after Monday's 2.1
percent gain on strong results. 
    The Philippines slid 1.4 percent to 6,630.67 as large
cap Ayala Land declined 3.5 percent.
    Indonesia and the Philippines both hit record closes on
Monday, making them among overbought markets, with the 14-day
relative strength index ending at 72.4 and 70.2, respectively,
on Tuesday. The level of 70 or above indicates a market is
overbought.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.1 percent to
a one-month low of 3,254.26 on heavy volume of 3.3 times a
monthly average, led by a 6.6 percent drop in shares of Global
Logistic Properties Ltd. 
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 3.9
percent, its biggest one day loss since August.
    Malaysia's main index eased 0.2 percent to 1,624.18,
with retail and domestic institution selling shares worth $14.8
million and $26.7 million, respectively, countering foreign
buying on the day, stock exchange data showed.
    Thai SET index finished down 0.6 percent at
1,530.32. Top energy firm PTT Pcl fell 1.4 percent
after it reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for the
fourth quarter. 
    More than 70 stocks were trading at high valuations, about
40 times price to earnings multiple, Thai stock exchange
president Charamporn Jotikasthira said.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.89        443.82       -1.11
 Singapore          3254.26       3288.76       -1.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1624.18       1627.35       -0.19
 Bangkok            1530.32       1540.13       -0.64
 Jakarta            4663.03       4696.11       -0.70
 Manila             6630.67       6721.33       -1.35
 Ho Chi Minh         465.05        483.69       -3.85
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.89        424.10       +3.49
 Singapore          3254.26       3167.08       +2.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1624.18       1688.95       -3.83
 Bangkok            1530.32       1391.93       +9.94
 Jakarta            4663.03       4316.69       +8.02
 Manila             6630.67       5812.73      +14.07
 Ho Chi Minh         465.05        413.73      +12.41
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         884,243,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      131,905,900          153,225,713      
 
 Bangkok            11,218,922           21,331,632      
 Jakarta         5,565,935,500        4,899,423,517    
 Manila                121,423              118,299    
 Ho Chi Minh            93,966               81,558

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
