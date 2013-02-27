SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to 2-week lows

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's benchmark stock index rallied to a record closing high on Wednesday thanks to solid gains in large market caps such as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia and as upbeat Standard & Poor's report lifted appetite for banking shares. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.14 percent, the biggest gain in more than five weeks, to 4,716.42, above Monday's record close of 4,696.11. Shares in Telkom Indonesia, the most actively traded by turnover, jumped 3.1 percent. Banking shares were in favour, led by a 2.9 percent gain in Bank Rakyat Indonesia, with Standard & Poor's expecting Indonesian banks to maintain strong profitability, high loan growth, and sound capitalisation this year. Others in the region came off day's highs, with late selling sending Thai stocks to two-week lows. The Philippines edged down 0.22 percent to 6,616.27, extending its loss for a second session after Monday's record close of 6,721.33. The region saw mixed foreign flows on the day. According to traders, Indonesia saw inflows of 813 billion rupiah ($83.75 million) on the day while the Malaysian bourse reported foreign buying of 125 million ringgit ($40.30 million). The Thai stock market saw foreign selling of 204 million baht ($6.84 million), stock exchange data showed. Chang Chiou Yi, a regional strategist at CIMB-GK Research, has an 'overweight' rating on Indonesia and Thailand. "Both markets have embarked on an investment upcycle. Stable politics have helped business decision and there remain structural positives such as the rising income base, property demand and upcountry spending demand," Chang said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.46 438.84 +0.82 Singapore 3261.12 3254.26 +0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1624.14 1624.18 0.00 Bangkok 1518.05 1530.32 -0.80 Jakarta 4716.42 4663.03 +1.14 Manila 6616.27 6630.67 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 465.72 465.05 +0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.46 424.10 +4.33 Singapore 3261.12 3167.08 +2.97 Kuala Lumpur 1624.14 1688.95 -3.84 Bangkok 1518.05 1391.93 +9.06 Jakarta 4716.42 4316.69 +9.26 Manila 6616.27 5812.73 +13.82 Ho Chi Minh 465.72 413.73 +12.57 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 232,619,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 136,268,900 152,121,637 Bangkok 15,339,183 20,730,332 Jakarta 6,016,507,000 4,938,202,467 Manila 142,480 119,245 Ho Chi Minh 71,439 80,653