SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record close in a strong month
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 28, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record close in a strong month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Thursday with Indonesia hitting a record close for second
session and the Philippines ending at a new peak as regional
markets rallied after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reaffirmed commitment to strong stimulus. 
    Large caps such as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk led among top performers
in Indonesia, sending Jakarta's Composite Index 1.7
percent higher to an all-time closing high of 4,795.79.
    Indonesia racked up 7.7 percent gain on the month, the
biggest since September 2010, leading among Southeast Asian top
performers in February.
    Philippine main index ended two-day falls, rising 1.6
percent to 6,721.45, its record finish. Manila posted monthly
gain of 7.7 percent, joining Indonesia as the region's top
performers.
    Bangkok's SET index was up 1.6 percent at 1,541.58,
paring a 1.44 percent loss of the past two sessions. Thai SET
index rose to a near 18-1/2 year closing high of 1,546.64 on Feb
20.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.66        441.72       +1.34
 Singapore          3269.95       3261.12       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.63       1624.14       +0.83
 Bangkok            1541.58       1518.05       +1.55
 Jakarta            4795.79       4716.42       +1.68
 Manila             6721.45       6616.27       +1.59
 Ho Chi Minh         474.56        465.72       +1.90
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.66        424.10       +5.56
 Singapore          3269.95       3167.08       +3.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.63       1688.95       -3.04
 Bangkok            1541.58       1391.93      +10.75
 Jakarta            4795.79       4316.69      +11.10
 Manila             6721.45       5812.73      +15.63
 Ho Chi Minh         474.56        413.73      +14.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         303,183,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      200,909,300          151,798,153      
 
 Bangkok            11,793,163           20,450,612      
 Jakarta         6,548,815,000        5,043,476,600    
 Manila                159,818              120,940    
 Ho Chi Minh            53,252               78,542

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
