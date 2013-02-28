SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record close in a strong month

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on Thursday with Indonesia hitting a record close for second session and the Philippines ending at a new peak as regional markets rallied after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed commitment to strong stimulus. Large caps such as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk led among top performers in Indonesia, sending Jakarta's Composite Index 1.7 percent higher to an all-time closing high of 4,795.79. Indonesia racked up 7.7 percent gain on the month, the biggest since September 2010, leading among Southeast Asian top performers in February. Philippine main index ended two-day falls, rising 1.6 percent to 6,721.45, its record finish. Manila posted monthly gain of 7.7 percent, joining Indonesia as the region's top performers. Bangkok's SET index was up 1.6 percent at 1,541.58, paring a 1.44 percent loss of the past two sessions. Thai SET index rose to a near 18-1/2 year closing high of 1,546.64 on Feb 20. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.66 441.72 +1.34 Singapore 3269.95 3261.12 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1637.63 1624.14 +0.83 Bangkok 1541.58 1518.05 +1.55 Jakarta 4795.79 4716.42 +1.68 Manila 6721.45 6616.27 +1.59 Ho Chi Minh 474.56 465.72 +1.90 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.66 424.10 +5.56 Singapore 3269.95 3167.08 +3.25 Kuala Lumpur 1637.63 1688.95 -3.04 Bangkok 1541.58 1391.93 +10.75 Jakarta 4795.79 4316.69 +11.10 Manila 6721.45 5812.73 +15.63 Ho Chi Minh 474.56 413.73 +14.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 303,183,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 200,909,300 151,798,153 Bangkok 11,793,163 20,450,612 Jakarta 6,548,815,000 5,043,476,600 Manila 159,818 120,940 Ho Chi Minh 53,252 78,542