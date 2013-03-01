FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Friday, joining those in broader Asia and
global markets, with Philippine shares falling from an all-time
high hit a day earlier and selling in big-caps such as PTTEP
 wiping out early gains in Thai stocks.
    Concerns over the economic fallout from possible U.S.
spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate weighed on global
sentiment. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.19 percent.
    The Philippine Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to
6,642.27, after having hit a record close of 6,721.45 on
Thursday.
    Among leading decliners, shares in Energy Development Corp
 plunged 11.4 percent after the company announced the
shutdown of one of its power-generating facilities due to
technical problems. 
    The Thai benchmark SET index slid 0.13 percent to
1539.60, trimming Thursday's 1.6 percent gain. Market players
sold recent large-cap gainers such as PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl, which fell 1.9 percent.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended
nearly flat. Indonesia, bucking the trend, rose 0.3
percent to a new record close of 4,811.61, led by a 1.9 percent
gain in PT Astra International thanks to strong 2012
results.    

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.96        447.52       -1.02
 Singapore          3269.50       3269.95       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.44       1637.63       -0.01
 Bangkok            1539.60       1541.58       -0.13
 Jakarta            4811.61       4795.79       +0.33
 Manila             6642.27       6721.45       -1.18
 Ho Chi Minh         477.15        474.56       +0.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.96        424.10       +4.45
 Singapore          3269.50       3167.08       +4.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.44       1688.95       -3.05
 Bangkok            1539.60       1391.93      +10.61
 Jakarta            4811.61       4316.69      +11.47
 Manila             6642.27       5812.73      +14.27
 Ho Chi Minh         477.15        413.73      +15.33
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         247,011,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      151,773,000          154,671,217      
 
 Bangkok            13,293,429           19,405,561      
 Jakarta         6,082,082,000        5,109,264,083    
 Manila                170,359              123,653    
 Ho Chi Minh            55,928               77,671

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

