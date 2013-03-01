SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Friday, joining those in broader Asia and global markets, with Philippine shares falling from an all-time high hit a day earlier and selling in big-caps such as PTTEP wiping out early gains in Thai stocks. Concerns over the economic fallout from possible U.S. spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate weighed on global sentiment. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19 percent. The Philippine Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to 6,642.27, after having hit a record close of 6,721.45 on Thursday. Among leading decliners, shares in Energy Development Corp plunged 11.4 percent after the company announced the shutdown of one of its power-generating facilities due to technical problems. The Thai benchmark SET index slid 0.13 percent to 1539.60, trimming Thursday's 1.6 percent gain. Market players sold recent large-cap gainers such as PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, which fell 1.9 percent. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended nearly flat. Indonesia, bucking the trend, rose 0.3 percent to a new record close of 4,811.61, led by a 1.9 percent gain in PT Astra International thanks to strong 2012 results. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.96 447.52 -1.02 Singapore 3269.50 3269.95 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1637.44 1637.63 -0.01 Bangkok 1539.60 1541.58 -0.13 Jakarta 4811.61 4795.79 +0.33 Manila 6642.27 6721.45 -1.18 Ho Chi Minh 477.15 474.56 +0.55 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.96 424.10 +4.45 Singapore 3269.50 3167.08 +4.09 Kuala Lumpur 1637.44 1688.95 -3.05 Bangkok 1539.60 1391.93 +10.61 Jakarta 4811.61 4316.69 +11.47 Manila 6642.27 5812.73 +14.27 Ho Chi Minh 477.15 413.73 +15.33 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 247,011,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 151,773,000 154,671,217 Bangkok 13,293,429 19,405,561 Jakarta 6,082,082,000 5,109,264,083 Manila 170,359 123,653 Ho Chi Minh 55,928 77,671