FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, with stocks in Indonesia and Singapore
each sliding around 1 percent led down by banking and
commodities shares and large caps as the broader Asian markets
weakened amid a patchy global growth outlook. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.04 percent at
4,761.46. Shares in Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk
 and Pt Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk dropped 4.9
percent and 2 percent, respectively.
    Singapore's Straits Time Index ended down 0.9
percent at 3,239.95, with commodities names such as Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd and Olam International Ltd
 leading among laggards.
    The MSCI's index of Southeast Asia was down
1 percent versus a 1.7 percent fall of the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
    A sell-off in Chinese equities dragged Asian shares down
sharply on Monday, as worries about Beijing tightening its grip
on the property sector compounded weak sentiment already
dampened by a patchy global growth outlook. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.96        442.42       -0.78
 Singapore          3239.95       3269.50       -0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.98       1637.44       -0.09
 Bangkok            1540.72       1539.60       +0.07
 Jakarta            4761.46       4811.61       -1.04
 Manila             6637.56       6642.27       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         468.74        477.15       -1.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.96        424.10       +3.50
 Singapore          3239.95       3167.08       +2.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.98       1688.95       -3.14
 Bangkok            1540.72       1391.93      +10.69
 Jakarta            4761.46       4316.69      +10.30
 Manila             6637.56       5812.73      +14.19
 Ho Chi Minh         468.74        413.73      +13.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         432,793,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      175,751,000          156,021,830      
 
 Bangkok            12,706,961           18,287,947      
 Jakarta         5,598,289,000        5,232,061,100    
 Manila                151,754              126,937    
 Ho Chi Minh            74,557               77,031

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.