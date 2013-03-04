SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with stocks in Indonesia and Singapore each sliding around 1 percent led down by banking and commodities shares and large caps as the broader Asian markets weakened amid a patchy global growth outlook. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.04 percent at 4,761.46. Shares in Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk and Pt Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk dropped 4.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Singapore's Straits Time Index ended down 0.9 percent at 3,239.95, with commodities names such as Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Olam International Ltd leading among laggards. The MSCI's index of Southeast Asia was down 1 percent versus a 1.7 percent fall of the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. A sell-off in Chinese equities dragged Asian shares down sharply on Monday, as worries about Beijing tightening its grip on the property sector compounded weak sentiment already dampened by a patchy global growth outlook. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.96 442.42 -0.78 Singapore 3239.95 3269.50 -0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1635.98 1637.44 -0.09 Bangkok 1540.72 1539.60 +0.07 Jakarta 4761.46 4811.61 -1.04 Manila 6637.56 6642.27 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 468.74 477.15 -1.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.96 424.10 +3.50 Singapore 3239.95 3167.08 +2.30 Kuala Lumpur 1635.98 1688.95 -3.14 Bangkok 1540.72 1391.93 +10.69 Jakarta 4761.46 4316.69 +10.30 Manila 6637.56 5812.73 +14.19 Ho Chi Minh 468.74 413.73 +13.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 432,793,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 175,751,000 156,021,830 Bangkok 12,706,961 18,287,947 Jakarta 5,598,289,000 5,232,061,100 Manila 151,754 126,937 Ho Chi Minh 74,557 77,031