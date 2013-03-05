FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results
March 5, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
rose on Tuesday along with gains in Asian peers, with the
Philippine index nearing its record high close as large-cap
Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) rose on
robust quarterly profits, but an overbought Indonesia retreated.
    Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as a globally accommodative
monetary stance helped revive risk appetite. 
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1 percent while the MSCI's index of
Southeast Asia was 0.4 percent higher.
    The Philippine index snapped its two-day losing
streak, ending up 1.12 percent at 6,711.72, just shy of its
record close of 6721.45 hit on Feb. 28. PLDT shares jumped to
five-year highs after it posted a six-fold rise in quarterly
profit. 
    Telecom firms also led among gainers in the region such as
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Malaysia's
DiGi.Com Bhd. In Bangkok, investors bought Shin
Corporation Pcl partly due to a high dividend
payout.
    Bucking the trend, Indonesia edged down 0.2 percent
as investors sold recent gainers such as banks. PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia, which hit a record high on Feb. 28,
extended losses for a third session, falling 2.3 percent.
    Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index 
dropped 1.4 percent, adding on Monday's 1.8 percent loss, due to
pressure from margin calls and weak buying demand.
   
   
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.61        439.06       +1.04
 Singapore          3248.26       3239.95       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.08       1635.98       +0.37
 Bangkok            1549.31       1540.72       +0.56
 Jakarta            4751.70       4761.46       -0.20
 Manila             6711.72       6637.56       +1.12
 Ho Chi Minh         462.12        468.74       -1.41
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.61        424.10       +4.60
 Singapore          3248.26       3167.08       +2.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.08       1688.95       -2.78
 Bangkok            1549.31       1391.93      +11.31
 Jakarta            4751.70       4316.69      +10.08
 Manila             6711.72       5812.73      +15.47
 Ho Chi Minh         462.12        413.73      +11.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         304,590,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      179,174,200          157,875,937      
 
 Bangkok            11,198,550           17,516,189      
 Jakarta         5,827,776,000        5,308,903,083    
 Manila                198,654              132,058    
 Ho Chi Minh            59,788               77,198

