SE Asia Stocks-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high
March 6, 2013 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Wednesday as a record close on Wall Street lifted appetite for
riskier assets and gains in  large caps such as PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia led Indonesia to all-time
highs.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index snapped two days
of losses to close at 4,824.68, above its record close of
4,811.61 hit on March 1.
    Investors bought large-caps such as PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia, which jumped almost 6 percent. In a
statement released after market hours, the company said its 2012
net income rose 17.2 percent, due to strong revenue growth.
    The Philippine Composite Index climbed 1.8 percent to
6,835.21, its new all-time closing high, with conglomerate
Alliance Global Group Inc up nearly 5 percent.
    It is now Asia's best performing bourse with a year-to-date
gain of 17.6 percent.
    In Bangkok, the main SET index was up 0.65 percent
at 1,559.35, the highest close since January 1994. However,
turnover was relatively weak, falling to 68 percent from a
monthly average.
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan gained nearly 1 percent while the MSCI's
index of Southeast Asia was up 1.2 percent.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.50        443.58       +0.88
 Singapore          3291.81       3248.26       +1.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1651.84       1642.08       +0.59
 Bangkok            1559.35       1549.31       +0.65
 Jakarta            4824.68       4751.70       +1.54
 Manila             6835.21       6711.72       +1.84
 Ho Chi Minh         471.09        462.12       +1.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.50        424.10       +5.52
 Singapore          3291.81       3167.08       +3.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1651.84       1688.95       -2.20
 Bangkok            1559.35       1391.93      +12.03
 Jakarta            4824.68       4316.69      +11.77
 Manila             6835.21       5812.73      +17.59
 Ho Chi Minh         471.09        413.73      +13.86
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         240,363,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      162,757,700          158,936,563      
 
 Bangkok            11,423,868           16,851,170      
 Jakarta         7,245,016,000        5,403,471,317    
 Manila                204,251              134,890    
 Ho Chi Minh            35,558               76,232

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
