FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Friday, taking cues from Asian peers, as gains in U.S.
stocks and forecast-beating Chinese exports data boosted
investor sentiment for the region's risky assets.
    The Philippines, the region's best performer this
year, hit a record high of 6,859.79 before ending at 6,833.77,
making a gain of 1.62 percent.  
    The Philippines' second-most valuable listed firm and
conglomerate SM Investments Corp, which posted a 16.3
percent increase in full-year 2012 net profit, rose 4.7 percent,
driving the overall index gain. 
    Indonesia gained 0.5 percent to 4,874.50, marking
record close for a third straight session, led by a 1.2 percent
gain in Astra International Tbk PT.
    Thailand closed 0.4 percent firmer at an 18-year
high of 1,566.92, pushed up by construction shares, with Siam
Cement Pcl rising 3.8 percent. 
    Malaysia, Asia's worst performer in 2013, edged up
0.2 percent with a $112.43 million foreign inflow, while Vietnam
, the region's smallest bourse, gained 0.9 percent on
bargain hunting after the market fell to an oversold territory.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore edged down 0.3
percent, weighed by developers such as CapitaLand Ltd,
which fell 3 percent on market talk about more government
measures to cool the city-state's property market.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.33        443.23       +0.47
 Singapore          3289.53       3298.54       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.96       1650.93       +0.18
 Bangkok            1566.92       1560.98       +0.38
 Jakarta            4874.50       4848.30       +0.54
 Manila             6833.77       6725.13       +1.62
 Ho Chi Minh         470.68        466.63       +0.87
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.33        424.10       +5.01
 Singapore          3289.53       3167.08       +3.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.96       1688.95       -2.07
 Bangkok            1566.92       1391.93      +12.57
 Jakarta            4874.50       4316.69      +12.92
 Manila             6833.77       5812.73      +17.57
 Ho Chi Minh         470.68        413.73      +13.77
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.